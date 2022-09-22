Read full article on original website
city-sentinel.com
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
Hundreds of residents currently without shelter at The Regency apartment in downtown Oklahoma City, forced to evacuate
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
Oklahoma breaks ground on Love's Field
NORMAN, Okla. — Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is officially underway. The Sooners broke ground Friday afternoon on what's set to be an incredible new facility on the northwest corner South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd. “This is going to happen,” said head coach Patty Gasso...
75 animals to be moved from OK shelters to Oregon
Dozens of abandoned dogs will find new homes with families over a thousand miles away.
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
KOCO
Jessica Schambach celebrates 20 years at KOCO 5
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's a big day for us as Jessica Schambach marks 20 years here at KOCO 5. During her two decades here, Jessica has covered life-changing events in our community – the good and the bad. We went into the KOCO Archives to say think you...
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
KOCO
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred.
OKC Fire: Crane crashes into building in downtown OKC
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a crane crashed into a building in downtown Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
houmatimes.com
Two Oklahoma men arrested in Houma in connection with Homicide Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection with a Homicide investigation, which occurred in Pottawatomie County, OK. Brian Jesse Locke, 27, of Shawnee, OK, and Namer Marco Holbert, 20, of Shawnee, OK, have been arrested in Terrebonne Parish for outstanding warrants in connection with a Murder in the First-Degree investigation.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns honored at concert featuring Beach Boys and John Stamos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Injured Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns was honored Saturday during a concert at the Civic Center Music Hall featuring the Beach Boys, actor John Stamos, and Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean. Johns was injured last month when he used his body to shield Sgt....
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
Big 12 Sets Kickoff Time for OU-TCU
Coming off their first loss of the season Saturday night against Kansas State, the Sooners will have to turn it around quickly against the Horned Frogs.
Edmond PD: Sergeant Joseph Wells in critical condition after pursuit and wreck
Edmond Police have now identified the motorcycle officer who was critically injured during a police pursuit near Boulevard and Memorial just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
KOCO
Benefit run to help families of Oklahoma County deputies shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — It's been a month since two Oklahoma County deputies were shot in the line of duty, with one being killed. Sgt. Bobby Swartz and his partner Deputy Mark Johns were shot on Aug. 22 while serving eviction papers at a southwest Oklahoma City home. Swartz died and Johns was injured.
Officials: 2 injured in Pottawatomie County shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pottawatomie County on Friday morning.
KOCO
Oklahoma businesses unhappy about newest expansion of Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma businesses are unhappy about the newest expansion of Scissortail Park. One nearby business said they are being forced out because their business has slowed, forcing them to sell out. A&A Auto Parts and Salvage is across the street from Scissortail’s newest park. The salvage...
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
