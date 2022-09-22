ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

247Sports

Oklahoma breaks ground on Love's Field

NORMAN, Okla. — Construction for the future home of Oklahoma softball is officially underway. The Sooners broke ground Friday afternoon on what's set to be an incredible new facility on the northwest corner South Jenkins Ave. and Imhoff Rd. “This is going to happen,” said head coach Patty Gasso...
NORMAN, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
KOCO

Jessica Schambach celebrates 20 years at KOCO 5

OKLAHOMA CITY — It's a big day for us as Jessica Schambach marks 20 years here at KOCO 5. During her two decades here, Jessica has covered life-changing events in our community – the good and the bad. We went into the KOCO Archives to say think you...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
CHOCTAW, OK
houmatimes.com

Two Oklahoma men arrested in Houma in connection with Homicide Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection with a Homicide investigation, which occurred in Pottawatomie County, OK. Brian Jesse Locke, 27, of Shawnee, OK, and Namer Marco Holbert, 20, of Shawnee, OK, have been arrested in Terrebonne Parish for outstanding warrants in connection with a Murder in the First-Degree investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK

