ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
eastidahonews.com

More Idaho educators apply to temporarily work in positions they’re unqualified to fill

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — At least 79 teachers have applied for emergency provisional certifications this school year, up from 22 at this time last year. State Department of Education’s Certification and Professional Standards Director Bethani Studebaker says it’s too early to identify the causes behind the uptick, but that a statewide teacher shortage in hard-to-fill positions and improved communication with districts could be factors.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?

Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Congressman Mike Simpson announces veteran fellowship for southern Idaho office

Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson announced in a press release Thursday that his Twin Falls district office will host two-year paid fellowships available to Idaho veterans through the Wounded Warrior Program. Those selected for the fellowship will work with military and veteran constituents to handle veterans-related casework and act as a...
IDAHO STATE
ValueWalk

Stimulus Checks From Idaho Coming Soon: See If You Qualify

Idaho residents could soon get the tax rebate that the state legislature promised earlier this month. The state tax commission is expected to start processing the Idaho tax rebates from the special session later this month. Who Will Get The Idaho Tax Rebates?. Earlier this month, the state legislature approved...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midvale, ID
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Fruitland, ID
City
Riggins, ID
City
Boise, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids

It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Liberals Say Idaho and Neighbors Should Welcome Wildfires

One Washington Beltway liberal is at least half-right. David Von Drehle apparently made it west of the Mississippi for the first time in his life, and he ended up on the Gates of the Mountain tour. It runs along the Missouri River, about half an hour's drive from Helena, Montana. I’ve been on the same tour. It’s spectacular. It's not far from Idaho. There are caves along the river that show signs of human activity going back almost one thousand years. It is a wide open space where Lewis and Clark encamped. One tree along the river features dozens of bald eagles staring back at the tourists.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Funding approved for multiple transportation projects across Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Funding for Idaho’s transportation future has been approved through 2029. The transportation board approved the recommended transportation investment program yesterday at its monthly meeting in Boise, according to the transportation department. This program would allocate $6.5 billion for multiple projects over the next...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Williams
105.5 The Fan

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Legislature#Election Local#Campaign Finance#Idaho Republican Party#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Gop#State#Republican#The Idaho Capital Sun#Idaho Freedom Action
Idaho State Journal

District 25 reduces tax ask by $2.4M as some raise alarm over large school reserves across state

POCATELLO — As costs at the gas pump and grocery checkout continue to hit families in the pocketbooks, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District’s Board of Trustees recently approved three measures meant to save money for local taxpayers. The moves come on the heels of concerns raised by some throughout Idaho that the state’s school districts are sitting on a large amount of cash reserves and don’t need additional financial help from the traditional supplemental levies they ask voters to approve. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing

Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
GARDEN CITY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
uiargonaut.com

OPINION: Children are not tools for fearmongering

Boise’s Pride saw negative attention this year with their Drag Kids event growing controversy and resulting in sponsors pulling out. The Drag Kids event would have consisted of children participating and putting on their own show. Idahoans were outraged by the event, seeing it as the sexualization of children....
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics

Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
IDAHO STATE
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho

Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
MACKAY, ID
InvestigateWest

InvestigateWest

Seattle, WA
480
Followers
230
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

InvestigateWest offers a new nonprofit model for watchdog journalism that enriches our community. We invest in original reporting — on public health, the environment, and government accountability — and produce powerful stories with a clear bearing on public policy.

 http://invw.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy