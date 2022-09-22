ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 1

Related
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 shot in St. Paul Saturday night

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night.Police say three men were shot in a parking lot in the 1600 block of White Bear Avenue around 11:30 p.m.All three men were shot in their "lower extremities," police said. They were all hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.No one has been arrested. Police are investigating.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX 21 Online

Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Austin, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Albert Lea, MN
State
Minnesota State
Albert Lea, MN
Education
City
Fairmont, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Rochester, MN
Education
Rochester, MN
Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Mankato, MN
Albert Lea, MN
Government
Mankato, MN
Education
Austin, MN
Education
City
Austin, MN
Mankato, MN
Government
KIMT

Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prank Call#Law Enforcement#Highschool#Mankato Public Safety#Mankato West High School#Lourdes High School#Bca
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man to stand trial for high speed chase in North Iowa

GARNER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase is pleading not guilty. James Orlando Alexander, 43 of Kiester, MN, is now set to stand trial beginning October 26 in Hancock County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
KIESTER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident

(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
KFIL Radio

Early Voting Starts Today in Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - You can vote early with an absentee ballot starting today in Minnesota. All eligible residents can participate in the general election by registering to vote and making a plan to vote in person or absentee. Register to vote or update your voter registration. In-person or...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KFIL Radio

Rochester Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian-Train Collision

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Very little information has been released, but Rochester Police say a pedestrian was apparently struck and killed by a train near downtown Rochester Saturday night. A statement issued Sunday evening indicates a law enforcement dispatcher received a report of a train striking a pedestrian on...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Gov. Walz addresses public safety concerns

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz , the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, State Patrol, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and Metro Transit discuss the state’s ongoing, increased public safety presence this morning. Gov. Walz said Minnesota has a very low tolerance for crime and safety is...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

One of Minnesota’s Most Popular Fish is Getting Smaller, But Why?

One of the most popular fish in Minnesota is currently shrinking, so much so that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating. Anglers all over Minnesota fishing one of its over 10,000 lakes often encounter this species of fish that is perfect for a fish fry and are essential to the ecosystem as they often feed lake predators lake walleye, but the yellow perch seems to be getting smaller, but why?
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
WINTHROP, MN
krrw.com

Woman Dies In Waseca House Fire

(Waseca, MN) — A person’s dead after a house fire in southern Minnesota. The fire broke out at a home in Waseca Wednesday evening. Police say firefighters rescued an adult woman from inside the house but she died at the scene. Her cause of death hasn’t been determined and her identity hasn’t been released.
WASECA, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy