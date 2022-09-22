ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
Bwog

Every Event On Campus: Energy Policy Edition

Interested in energy policy? Bulgarian novels? Brazilian politics? Then this week’s events roundup may be for you!. Here at Bwog, we do our best to bring your attention to important guest lecturers and special events on campus. If you have a correction or addition, let us know in the comments or email events@bwog.com.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

UK accused of funding environmental racism with subsidies to Drax

The UK government has been accused of funding environmental racism by giving £2m a day in subsidies to an energy company that has paid out millions over claims it breached pollution limits in the US south. An investigation by Unearthed, Greenpeace’s investigative unit, found Drax Biomass paid millions of...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Cardinal Zen, 5 others stand trial in Hong Kong over fund

A 90-year-old Catholic cardinal and five others stood trial in Hong Kong on Monday for allegedly failing to register a now-defunct fund set up to assist people arrested in the mass anti-government protests in the city three years ago.Cardinal Joseph Zen, who is a retired bishop of Hong Kong, was first arrested in May together with others including singer Denise Ho and barrister Margaret Ng on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger China’s national security.While they have not yet been charged with national security-related charges, Zen and five others have since been charged for failing to properly...
WORLD
Reuters

Marketmind: Pounded

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. Sterling's freefall extended to new lows on Monday as investors emphatically reject British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's programme of subsidies and unfunded tax cuts.
STOCKS
The Independent

US surgeon general sparks horror after sharing ‘unpopular’ ice cream opinion: ‘Impeach’

The US Surgeon General has managed to turn a tweet about ice cream into a debate after he celebrated National Ice Cream Cone Day by admitting that he prefers to eat just the cone.On Thursday 22 September, Vivek Murthy took to Twitter to share his unique ice cream preference, where the public health official revealed that he likes ice cream cones “without the ice cream”.Murthy expressed the opinion, which he noted was likely an “unpopular” one, alongside two photos showing him holding the empty waffle cone he appeared to order at an ice cream stand.“This might be an unpopular...
FOOD & DRINKS

