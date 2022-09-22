Read full article on original website
WAPT
Ridgeland police searching for suspect who fled traffic stop
Ridgeland police officers chased a vehicle on Highway 51 Saturday night. According to Police Chief Brian Myers, officers made a traffic stop on a green Chevy Silverado. Myers said the driver backed into a patrol car and fled the scene southbound on Highway 51. Officers are currently looking for the...
Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
wtva.com
Three caught following auto burglaries at apartment complex near MSU
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's deputies in Oktibbeha County say they caught three people in connection with some auto burglaries at an apartment complex near the Mississippi State University campus. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office posted the news on Facebook Sunday morning about the string of burglaries at the...
breezynews.com
Domestic Disputes Overnight in Kosciusko
On Friday at 12:48am, KPD received a call for Maple Street where the caller said her husband had stolen her keys. At 1:30am, KPD officers were requested to a residence on North Huntington Street where the caller said his wife was hitting him with a board and he had closed himself in a bedroom.
Police issue arrest warrant for Mississippi man in armed robbery
Police are looking for a man who reportedly stole a firearm and other property during an armed robbery. The Starkville Police Department has an active armed robbery warrant for Tavion Pegues, 27, of Starkville. Pegues is accused of stealing a firearm and other property on Mercantile Street mid-morning Friday, September...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 23, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 6:14 AM on September 22,...
kicks96news.com
Assault on Police, Stalking, and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
GERMAINE BILLFORD ISOM, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. RANDALL JOE JAMES, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. RONALD D JENKINS, 47, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. ANTONIE L JOHN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. BRYAN...
Vicksburg Post
Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
WAPT
Jackson police investigate fatal crash
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person. According to officers, a vehicle crashed around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Raymond Road and Lurline Drive. Police said a mother, Phenecia Bridgeman, 36, along with her 9-year-old, 2-year-old and two-month-old daughters...
breezynews.com
Multiple Vehicles Broken Into in Kosciusko
8:06 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a suspicious male in the bus loading area of Kosciusko Lower Elementary. 9:07 a.m. – MS Forestry Commission was requested to Attala Road 5210 when the woods fire that began yesterday started to spread. 11:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were...
1 arrested, 2 wanted for auto burglaries in Byram
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man and are searching for two others in connection to multiple auto burglaries. Police said the burglaries happened in the business community on September 14. Surveillance video showed the suspects’ vehicle was a Ford F-150 that had a stolen license plate. According to investigators, officers attempted to […]
WAPT
Councilman says traffic light outage creating dangerous situation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Sunday he wants a traffic light that has been out for months fixed. The light is at Bailey Avenue and Mayes Street. Stokes said that with students coming and going to nearby Walton Elementary School, the light being out creates a dangerous situation.
Four men charged in death of Claiborne County 15-year-old
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested four men in connection to the death of a 15-year-old on Monday, September 19. Investigators said 15-year-old Jeremiah Howard was shot early Monday morning on Highway 18 during a chase. He died at the Claiborne County Hospital. Witnesses told police they noticed a dark colored vehicle […]
Man arrested for shooting into Kosciusko home
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies and Kosciusko police arrested an man for allegedly shooting into a home on Carter Street. Breezy News reported the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16. Deputies and police spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis, on Highway 19 North. They arrested 23-year-old […]
WLBT
9 children transported to hospitals after choking in pool
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Nine children were transported to various local hospitals on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood. Investigators with the fire...
Mississippi Walmart evacuated after bomb threat
A Mississippi Walmart was evacuated Saturday morning after the store received a bomb threat, police said. Richland, Mississippi, police said the Walmart store was evacuated after a caller said he had dropped a bomb inside the store. The call came in at approximately 10:30 a.m. Police on the scene were...
Natchez teen out on bond arrested for Jackson shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez teen, who was free on a $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday for allegedly shooting a gun at a family member. The Natchez Democrat reported Tayshon L. Holmes was previously arrested in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin, Jr., in October […]
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Assault with a Weapon on a LEO in Neshoba County
CODY GANTON ANDERSON, 45, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $400, $800, $1,000. DANIEL BARRIER, 40, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, MDOC. Bond $0. LIEA M BELL, 43, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. ARA...
WLBT
Two in custody after person shot in Madison Co. subdivision
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in a Madison County subdivision on Tuesday. According to officials, police received a call at 2:48 p.m. of a subject being shot on Harvey Circle in the Harvey Crossing subdivision. The victim was taken to...
wcbi.com
Law enforcement looking for woman using counterfeit money
WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Area law enforcement is looking for a woman accused of passing bogus bucks. This is a picture from surveillance footage of the suspect. Louisville police say the woman is accused of using counterfeit $20 bills to pay for her items. Stores in Louisville, Noxapater,...
