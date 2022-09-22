Read full article on original website
Early Voting Starts Today in Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - You can vote early with an absentee ballot starting today in Minnesota. All eligible residents can participate in the general election by registering to vote and making a plan to vote in person or absentee. Register to vote or update your voter registration. In-person or...
Rochester Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian-Train Collision
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Very little information has been released, but Rochester Police say a pedestrian was apparently struck and killed by a train near downtown Rochester Saturday night. A statement issued Sunday evening indicates a law enforcement dispatcher received a report of a train striking a pedestrian on...
Free Flying Event for Kids and Teens Saturday in Rochester
Do you have a child that LOVES airplanes? Maybe the dream is to become a pilot someday! Or maybe your child has never had a chance to ride in an airplane and they would love to be up in the sky...flying! This Saturday in Rochester, Minnesota, all of that is possible for free.
Free Concert in Rochester By Grammy-Nominated, Newboys
The famous Franklin Graham will be making a stop in Rochester, Minnesota on October 2nd with a free and live concert by the Newsboys, a Grammy-nominated band. God Loves You Tour Making Last Stop in Rochester, Minnesota on October 2nd. A 1,000-mile tour that is starting in Allentown, Pennsylvania on...
Four People Injured in Crash East of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash east of Rochester this afternoon. The State Patrol says that occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 14 about a mile and a half east of the Chesterwoods Park entrance at the intersection with County Road 102. It began when 27-year-old Omar Abbas of Rochester hit the brakes on his SUV when the vehicle in front of him stopped in the eastbound lane of traffic and a pickup truck behind Abbas crashed into the back of his SUV.
Young Men Cited for Rochester Street Race
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two young men from Rochester were cited for racing on Hwy. 52 this week. State Patrol radio dispatch reported a white Nissan, white Infiniti and blue Infiniti were seen racing in the southbound lanes at the 41st St. Northwest exit shortly before 1 a.m. on August 26. Comments in the citation indicate a southbound state trooper spotted the vehicles while he was parked on the shoulder just south of the IBM complex.
Bogus Active Shooter Report Sends Police to Rochester Lourdes HS
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a massive law enforcement response prompted by a swatting call at Lourdes High School in Rochester this morning. Rochester Police, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all rushed to the Lourdes campus shortly after 10 AM after a call to law enforcement dispatch reported an active shooter incident in a second-floor classroom. The caller reported that six people had been shot, but contact was quickly made with the front office of the school and staff had no knowledge of any sort of disturbance.
One Injured in Semi Rollover Crash on Highway 52 Southeast of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured after a semi rolled over just southeast of Rochester early Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates the semi was traveling north on Highway 52 in Marion township when it entered the median and rolled around 12:45 a.m. near milepost 50.
Costly Rochester Area Fire Destroys Up to $200K in Property
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released a damage estimate for a pole shed fire that occurred in rural northeast Rochester earlier this week. Lt. Lee Rossman said the Tuesday morning fire in the 3400 block of Hermann Ct. Northeast destroyed between $150,000 and $200,000...
Public Land Auction Coming to Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective land buyers in the Rochester area will have their chance to bid on public property in Rochester next month. The DNR recently announced a public land auction that’s set to happen in Rochester on October 21. Officials say they will auction off parcels available in Houston and Anoka Counties.
Dedication Ceremony Held for Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A dedication ceremony was held yesterday for a new memorial on the State Capitol Mall in St. Paul. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs hosted the event, which featured five Medal of Honor recipients: Thomas Kelley, James Sprayberry, Leroy Petry, Michael Fitzmaurice, and Robert Patterson. The Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration awarded by the United States. According to the Department of Defense, it is "conferred only upon members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguish themselves through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty."
Major Airline Making It Easier To Fly Out Of Rochester
A major airline announced it was adding a new service that will make it easier to fly out of Rochester International Airport this fall. I'm a little ashamed to admit that after having lived in Rochester for over a decade now, I've only flown out of Rochester International Airport (RST) one time, last spring when my wife and I took a trip to the Outer Banks. We flew on United Airlines' connecting flight that took us non-stop from RST here in Minnesota to O'Hare Airport in Chicago where we boarded another flight to Norfolk, Virginia.
Jury Convicts Rochester Man For Machete Attacks
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been found guilty of attacking several women with a machete. An Olmsted County Jury returned the guilty verdict yesterday in the trial of 25-year-old Omar Maani. He was convicted of three counts of second-degree assault and will be sentenced in November.
MEOW! Minnesota’s First Cat Café Has Opened A Second Location
Five years ago, the very first Cat Café opened in Minneapolis, Minnesota and a couple months ago the owners added a second location. If you love cats and coffee this might be your favorite thing ever. You can find out what a Cat Café is and learn more about this unique Minnesota business below.
Bicyclist Found Covered in Blood in Rochester Street
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department responded to the report of a man found covered in blood laying in a Rochester street Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an emergency call in the area of 20th St. and 3rd Ave. Southeast at 11:54 p.m. The caller told officers they saw the apparent victim attempt to stand up on his own before collapsing in the street.
How Hot Was the Unusual Summer of 2022 Here in Minnesota?
The first day of fall in Minnesota is Thursday, September 22nd, and as we look back at the summer of 2022, it was a bit unusual. I was talking with a few friends earlier this week about the weather we experienced here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. Without checking any empirical weather data, we all kind of thought that the summer of 2022 was fairly mild, at least by Minnesota standards.
Teenage Girl from Rochester Reported Missing Found Safe
Update: 9-21-22 12:50 p.m. The Rochester Police Department says 17-year-old Lilah Long has been safely located. Previous Version: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The mother of a teenage girl from Rochester reported her daughter missing on Tuesday. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says 17-year-old Lilah Long was last seen around 4...
Eyota Man Accused of Striking Man with Pistol At SE Rochester Shop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Eyota man has been accused of brandishing a pistol and using it to knock a person unconscious in Rochester earlier this year. 38-year-old Joseph Johnson was charged Tuesday with second and third degree assault and possessing a firearm as a felon. The criminal complaint says Johnson was at a shop in southeast Rochester with two other people when he got into an argument with one of the people he was with that turned physical when Johnson brandished a pistol on June 13.
The Deepest Lake In Minnesota Isn’t Even A Real Lake, And It Was Used By NASA
The deepest lake on Minnesota shores is Lake Superior. However, the deepest inland lake in Minnesota isn't even really a lake. Lake Superior's deepest point is 1,332 feet. It's the deepest of the Great Lakes, coldest, and best (That's why it's Superior). The deepest inland lake in Minnesota is 450 feet deep. Can you imagine swimming in that? It would feel like hovering over an abyss.
A New Shortage Could Affect Beer Production in Minnesota
Don't look now, but another supply-chain shortage is threatening to affect the production of craft beer here in Minnesota. The words 'beer' and 'shortage' are two words I *never* want to see together in a sentence, and yet that's exactly what's happening, and right as we head into Oktoberfest season, too!
