Read full article on original website
Related
Sudden die-off of endangered sturgeon alarms Canadian biologists
When the first spindly, armour-clad carcass was spotted in the fast-flowing Nechako River in early September, Nikolaus Gantner and two colleagues scrambled out on a jet boat, braving strong currents to investigate the grim discovery. Days later, the remains of 10 others were spotted floating along a 100km stretch of...
Chile Fest hosts Chihuahua parade and jalapeño eating contest
At the Pueblo Chile and Frijole Festival, several events like a jalapeño eating contest and puppy parade gave crowds lots to look at
Comments / 0