Read full article on original website
Related
Barcelona trio suffer injuries on international duty
Three Barcelona first-team players suffered injuries during the international break.
UEFA・
Paul Pogba & Federico Chiesa set date for injury return
Juventus stars Paul Pogba & Federico Chiesa have been set a date for their returns from injury.
Pierre-Emerick discusses Thomas Tuchel sacking & opens up on early career struggles
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened up on Thomas Tuchel's sacking and other career lows in a new interview.
Denis Zakaria reveals interest from Liverpool on transfer deadline day
Denis Zakaria speaks about joining Chelsea from Juventus but hearing there was also interest from Liverpool.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chelsea interested in Monchi for sporting director role
Chelsea are interested in hiring Sevilla's Monchi as their new sporting director.
Transfer rumours: Messi's Barcelona phone call; Barella on Chelsea's radar
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Ismael Bennacer, Kim Min-jae, Nicolo Barella, Jack Grealish & more.
Victor Orta explains 'tough' decision to sack Marcelo Bielsa & hiring Jesse Marsch
Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta has given insight into Marcelo Bielsa's sacking and the appointment of Jesse Marsch.
Didier Deschamps asks PSG manager to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of World Cup
Didier Deschamps has pleaded with PSG's Christophe Galtier to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of the World Cup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Antony discusses Erik ten Hag's 'intense' Man Utd training sessions
Manchester United forward Antony has discussed the intensity of Erik ten Hag's training sessions.
Joao Pedro signs new Watford deal after Newcastle failed in summer transfer bid
Newcastle summer target Joao Pedro has extended his contract with Watford until 2028.
Jules Kounde likely to miss El Clasico with hamstring injury
Barcelona have confirmed that Jules Kounde has picked up a hamstring injury while away on international duty and is now a doubt to face rivals Real Madrid next month.
Sergio Busquets denies reports of MLS agreement
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has played down reports linking him with a move to MLS, insisting he is yet to make a decision on his future. The veteran's contract at Camp Nou expires at the end of the season and he has been touted with a move to the United States, with Inter Miami consistently linked with a move for the 34-year-old.
MLS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Germany predicted lineup vs England - Nations League
Germany's predicted starting XI for their Nations League meeting with England
Kylian Mbappe claims he's given more freedom for France than PSG
Kylian Mbappe feels he is afforded more freedom by his national team than by PSG.
Marc Skinner press conference: Team news vs West Ham, support from the Man Utd hierarchy, WSL popularity
Marc Skinner spoke at his pre-match press conference before facing West Ham about Erik ten Hag, Rachel Williams, the WSL's opening weekend.
Gareth Southgate willing to stake reputation on Harry Maguire
Gareth Southgate believes Harry Maguire still deserves to start for England and is willing to stake his reputation on it.
Man Utd Women's biggest attendances
The biggest home attendances recorded by Man Utd Women at Leigh Sports Village and Old Trafford.
Paul Scholes admits playing with Juan Sebastian Veron was a 'disaster'
Paul Scholes speaks about playing with Juan Sebastian Veron at Man Utd.
West Ham vs Man Utd - WSL preview: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about West Ham vs Man Utd in the WSL - Sunday 25 September 2022.
David Raya names his top 5 Premier League goalkeepers
Brentford's David Raya named two Spaniards among his selections for the top five goalkeepers in the Premier League.
90min
856
Followers
9K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0