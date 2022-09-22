Read full article on original website
Florida drops out of AP Top 25 after loss to Tennessee
A shocking season-opening victory over then-No. 7 Utah catapulted unranked Florida to No. 12 in the AP Top 25. Three weeks later, the Gators (2-2; 0-2 SEC) have fallen out of the AP Poll after losing to then No. 20 Kentucky, beating South Florida 31-28 and, most recently, losing 38-33 to then-No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday night in Knoxville. The Gators were effectively ranked No. 28 in the latest release of the poll.
Quotes: Napier, Richardson, Pearsall after Florida loss at Tennessee
Here are select quotes from what Florida head coach Billy Napier, sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson and junior wide receiver Ricky Pearsall had to say after the Gators' 38-33 loss to No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday night in Knoxville. Billy Napier:. On the game overall:. "There’s a lot of opportunities out...
GoVols247 Game Balls: Tennessee 38, Florida 33
Let’s look at GoVols247’s Game Balls from No. 11 Tennessee’s 38-33 win over No. 20 Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. A typical week is two game balls for all three phases of the game, but Saturday’s game didn’t make that feasible. Offense had to be ticked up a notch, and there were going to be only one game ball apiece for defense and special teams until the final play of the game.
Vols into top 10 of top-25 polls after Florida win
For the first time in six years, Tennessee is a top-10 football team. After beating then-No. 20 Florida to claim their second win against a ranked opponent of the 2022 season’s opening month, the Vols moved up three spots to No. 9 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and climbed three spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press Poll. It is the first top-10 ranking for Tennessee since 2016 when it reached as high as No. 9 during a 5-0 start under Butch Jones — and the highest ranking for the Vols in the AP poll since 2006.
'Back to work': Napier says UF execution, coaching can improve after loss to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE — Two days after his team’s season-opening win over then-No. 7 Utah, Billy Napier assumed his position behind a podium and readied himself for his weekly press conference. But before anyone asked the first-year Florida coach a question, the stoic 43-year-old grinned and offered a statement regarding...
Watch: Highlights from Tennessee's 38-33 win over Florida
The past didn’t matter for No. 8 Tennessee Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Despite the Vols losing 16 of the last 17 meetings against rival Florida, including five straight, they entered this game as a 10.5-point favorite in Las Vegas and, for much of the afternoon, looked the part. Redshirt...
Bru McCoy reflects on 'roller coaster' Tennessee football transfer, breakout game vs. Florida
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy enjoyed the best statistical game of his collegiate career in Saturday’s 38-33 win over No. 20 Florida. He recorded a career-high 102 receiving yards and a touchdown. The former five-star recruit’s breakout follows three tumultuous years at Southern California. He saw action in just...
Recruits energized about Tennessee following win over Florida
Prospects inside Neyland Stadium talk about Saturday's environment and what excites them about the program.
Vols ‘in a good spot’ with four-star, in-state athlete after latest visit
One of Tennessee’s top in-state targets, four-star Class of 2024 athlete Boo Carter, returned to Knoxville on Saturday for the Vols’ win over rival Florida.
Vols Impress Elite OL Kam Pringle With First Gameday Visit
Elite 2024 offensive tackle Kam Pringle made his way to Knoxville. Following the visit, Pringle discussed the trip and his thoughts on Tennessee’s win with Volunteer Country. “Really just trying to get a feel for the game environment,” Pringle said of what led him to visit the Vols. “This was ...
