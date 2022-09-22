ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Florida drops out of AP Top 25 after loss to Tennessee

A shocking season-opening victory over then-No. 7 Utah catapulted unranked Florida to No. 12 in the AP Top 25. Three weeks later, the Gators (2-2; 0-2 SEC) have fallen out of the AP Poll after losing to then No. 20 Kentucky, beating South Florida 31-28 and, most recently, losing 38-33 to then-No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday night in Knoxville. The Gators were effectively ranked No. 28 in the latest release of the poll.
GoVols247 Game Balls: Tennessee 38, Florida 33

Let’s look at GoVols247’s Game Balls from No. 11 Tennessee’s 38-33 win over No. 20 Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. A typical week is two game balls for all three phases of the game, but Saturday’s game didn’t make that feasible. Offense had to be ticked up a notch, and there were going to be only one game ball apiece for defense and special teams until the final play of the game.
Vols into top 10 of top-25 polls after Florida win

For the first time in six years, Tennessee is a top-10 football team. After beating then-No. 20 Florida to claim their second win against a ranked opponent of the 2022 season’s opening month, the Vols moved up three spots to No. 9 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and climbed three spots to No. 8 in the Associated Press Poll. It is the first top-10 ranking for Tennessee since 2016 when it reached as high as No. 9 during a 5-0 start under Butch Jones — and the highest ranking for the Vols in the AP poll since 2006.
247Sports

Watch: Highlights from Tennessee's 38-33 win over Florida

The past didn’t matter for No. 8 Tennessee Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Despite the Vols losing 16 of the last 17 meetings against rival Florida, including five straight, they entered this game as a 10.5-point favorite in Las Vegas and, for much of the afternoon, looked the part. Redshirt...
thecomeback.com

Rece Davis thinks one SEC East team can upset Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. In the last few years, the Gators have beaten the Vols, but this year may be different. The Vols come into this game undefeated and featuring a powerful offense. Although the Gators are 2-1, they struggled last week against South Florida.
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay guest picker for Saturday's Week 4 show revealed

College GameDay is in Knoxville Saturday for No. 11 Tennessee’s game against No. 20 Florida. GameDay has tabbed a Knoxville native and Tennessee alumna as the show’s celebrity guest picker. Bianca Belair of the WWE will join the crew. Belair made the announcement Friday on her Twitter account.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
weatherboy.com

Residents Report Shaking from Overnight Earthquake in Eastern Tennessee

Only 16 hours after a weak earthquake struck not far away near Philadelphia, Tennessee, a stronger magnitude 2.3 earthquake struck near Tellico Plains, Tennessee in the eastern part of the state. The earthquake 10:16 pm Tuesday night at a depth of 12.2 km. USGS, the agency responsible for monitoring earthquake...
homecrux.com

Pete Nelson Builds Mountain-View Treehouse Rentals in Tennessee

Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
wvlt.tv

Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
