Rochester, NY

multihousingnews.com

Historic NY Factory to Get $64M Makeover

East House and MM Advisors will transform the 19th-century brick structure into affordable units. East House and MM Development Advisors are bringing a fully affordable community to Rochester, N.Y. The partnership started construction on Canal Commons located in Rochester’s Susan B. Anthony neighborhood, which will revitalize a former manufacturing facility into 123 affordable and supportive units. The project is expected to be completed in June 2024.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Children’s hospitals in the region swamped with Enterovirus patients

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As kids transition back to school, COVID is still a concern. But doctors have an eye on “Enterovirus.” Health officials say children’s hospitals around the region have already had patients. Enterovirus is not new. Local doctors say they haven’t seen this virus in a few years. It can cause muscle weakness and paralysis in kids.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding

(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
HORNELL, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester firefighter of 20 years dies after complications from surgery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is grieving the loss of firefighter Elvis Reyes, who died after complications from a surgery. Reyes spent 20 years with the department. A statement from the City of Rochester said he saved two people from a fire in 2009 and he helped to instruct firefighters in the Dominican Republic. He also received recognition for his volunteer work and for saving lives during Hurricane Sandy and other disasters.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

House of Mercy ends ties with founder

The House of Mercy board has voted to end its relationship with founder and spiritual director Sister Grace Miller and with her longtime associate and fellow Catholic nun, House of Mercy guest services coordinator Sister Rita Lewis. The board’s move, announced Friday, comes just shy of two months after the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Woman shot on Third Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A woman is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after she was stabbed Saturday morning in Rochester on Third Street near Central Park. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the shooting took place shortly before 10 a.m. According to the RPD, the woman is in her 20s and a private vehicle […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Woman, man murdered in separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating two murders in Rochester that took place late Saturday night and during the early morning hours Sunday. The first one took place Saturday evening on Pearce Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a woman who was deceased at around […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Weekend News Brief

The City of Rochester is shutting down illegal gatherings in an attempt to deal with the rash of shootings. Just Thursday night 2 people were shot, 1 killed in shootings out on the streets of the city. Mayor Malik Evans said that a large chunk of the shootings were at unsanctioned parties outside rec centers and restaurants. He asked the public to help by not gathering in crowds and also to blow the whistle on any they hear about so police can break them up before someone gets hurt. RPD’s open data portal shows there have been 240 shootings in the city so far this year. 51 of the city’s 60 homicides have been a result of gun violence.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

RFD mourning loss of firefighter who died Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran of the force. Elvis Reyes died following complications from surgery, according to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. Reyes received honors in 2009 from the South East Area Coalition for saving two people from a burning...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester teen pleads guilty to shooting in Amherst

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old from Rochester pleaded guilty on Friday to a shooting in the town of Amherst involving a local teenager. The 18-year-old admitted to shooting a 17-year-old with a rifle, paralyzing him. It happened back in July 2021. He is not being identified by the Erie...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

City plans to put $250,000 in one tent city, and demolish another

The city of Rochester will invest $250,000 into street outreach at the Peace Village encampment. But an unsanctioned camp on Loomis Street faces razing. The gravel-covered ground of Peace Village, a city-sanctioned homeless encampment tucked away on a side street just west of Rochester’s downtown core, tells a story of crisis and neglect. Cigarette butts, neon orange caps of...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Rochester Men Sentenced After West Elmira Home Invasion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Rochester men were sentenced as a result of a home invasion in West Elmira that took place back in 2020. According to the Chemung County District Attorney's office, Benny Warr was sentenced Friday to 25 years in state prison, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision on each of the felony charges. Also, one year on each of the misdemeanor charges of petit larceny.
ELMIRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Spencerport school bus collides head-on with vehicle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A head-on crash involving a Spencerport school bus happened Thursday afternoon in Rochester. The collision happened at approximately 2:35 p.m. at Dewey and Driving Park Avenues in the city. The bus was taking two students home from a private school when it was hit. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

