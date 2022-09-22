The City of Rochester is shutting down illegal gatherings in an attempt to deal with the rash of shootings. Just Thursday night 2 people were shot, 1 killed in shootings out on the streets of the city. Mayor Malik Evans said that a large chunk of the shootings were at unsanctioned parties outside rec centers and restaurants. He asked the public to help by not gathering in crowds and also to blow the whistle on any they hear about so police can break them up before someone gets hurt. RPD’s open data portal shows there have been 240 shootings in the city so far this year. 51 of the city’s 60 homicides have been a result of gun violence.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO