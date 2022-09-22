Transamerica, Smart, and Finhabits Team Up to Help Expand Retirement Plan Coverage for Underserved Businesses and Their Employees

Read full article on original website
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to NEIL Overseas Designated Activity Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The rating assignments reflect a full rating enhancement afforded to NEIL Overseas as a newly...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Taiping Reinsurance Company Limited and Its Subsidiary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” (Excellent) of. Taiping Reinsurance (China) Company Ltd. (TPRe China) (. China. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings of TPRe reflect its balance...
Soft Market Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Liberty Mutual, Farmers Insurance, American Family Insurance: Soft Market Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Soft Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to La Capitale General Insurance Inc., La Capitale Civil Service Insurer Inc.; Affirms Credit Ratings of Certain Beneva Inc. Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to. La Capitale General Insurance Inc. (. La Capitale General Insurance. ). In addition, AM Best has assigned an FSR of A (Excellent) and...
Inclined Announces $15 Million Series A Funding Round
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Inclined Technologies Inc. , a financial technology company that aims to democratize a. market by helping consumers to significantly enhance the value of their life insurance policies, today announced it has closed on a. $15 million. Series A funding round. HSCM Ventures. led the round, with participation from.
FinTech in Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Root Insurance, American Well, Corvus Insurance, Kin Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global FinTech in Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The FinTech in Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AM Best to Sponsor and Present Insurance Market Outlooks and Trend Analysis at American Property Casualty Insurers Association’s Annual Meeting
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill host a market briefing on the state of the U.S. property/casualty insurance industry in conjunction with the American Property Casualty Insurers Association’s (APCIA) Annual Meeting, on. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. , at. 2 p.m. CDT. at the. Hilton Anatole. in. Dallas. . AM Best also...
BLS Issues Report on Employee Benefits in U.S. – March 2022
Life insurance was available to 57 percent of private industry workers in. reported today. Among occupational groups, access to life insurance plans ranged from 27 percent of workers in service occupations to 79 percent in management, professional, and related occupations. (See chart 1 and table 5.) Forty-three percent of private...
Fannie Mae Executes Its Ninth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Transaction of 2022 on $21 Billion of Single-Family Loans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Fannie Mae ( FNMA /OTC) announced today that it has executed its ninth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer(TM) (CIRT(TM)) transaction of 2022. As part of. Fannie Mae's. ongoing effort to reduce taxpayer risk by increasing the role of private capital in the mortgage market, CIRT 2022-9...
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 6.20% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) (the “Company”) announced today that the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) by the Company for any and all of its outstanding 6.20% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Debentures due 2042 (the “Debentures”), expired yesterday,. September...
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On September 23, 2022 , Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (the. its 7.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Subordinated Debentures due 2052 (the "2052. Debentures"). The 2052 Debentures were issued pursuant to an Indenture, dated as. of. August 21, 2012. (the "Base Indenture"), by and...
Insurance Software Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Insurance Software Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Insurance Software. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin,...
Medical Insurance Software Market Set for Explosive Growth : SolvHealth, PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, SimplyInsured, Alegeus
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Medical Insurance Software Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Farmers Insurance,MetLife, State Farm
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Recreational Vehicle Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry...
Insurers Taking Steps to Reduce Flood Risks Worldwide, Triple-I Report Finds
Triple-I , in the report, Stemming A Rising Tide: How Insurers Can Close the Flood Protection Gap. "Our understanding of loss trends and expertise in assessing and quantifying risk must be joined at the hip to technology, public policy, finance, and science. We need to partner with communities and businesses at every level to promote a broad resilience mindset focused on pre-emptive mitigation and rapid recovery."
Risk Management Consulting Market Is Booming Worldwide with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Aon, Marsh
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Risk Management Consulting Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive and Affirms Credit Ratings of BUPA México, Compañía de Seguros, S.A. de C.V.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of C++ (Marginal), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “b+” (Marginal), and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “bbb.MX” (Good) of BUPA México, Compañía de. Seguros,...
Regulators adopt mortality tables reflecting decade of COVID-19 loss
A state insurance regulator task force adopted mortality tables Thursday reflecting COVID-19 pandemic mortality loss over the next decade. The Life Actuarial Task Force adopted recommendations put forth by the Society of Actuaries Research Institute and the American Academy of Actuaries for past and future mortality table adjustments. Mortality tables...
Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Hartford, Progressive, Trade Direct Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Saturn Insurance Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). Saturn is a captive of BP p.l.c. (bp), an integrated global energy company. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings...
