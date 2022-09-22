Read full article on original website
Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Superintendent of Broward County Public Schools Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright to speak at Leadership Broward’s Serving Up Leadership
September 22, 2022- Leadership Broward’s popular “Serving Up Leadership” series is kicking off the fall season with guest Superintendent of Broward County Public Schools Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright on Thursday, October 6 with networking at noon and lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Boatyard, 1555 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Fort Lauderdale Rotary Club: SOS Raffle – Support our Scholarships & Service
SOS Raffle – Support our Scholarships & Service. Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change-across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. We are guided by our motto, “Service Above Self.”The Fort Lauderdale Chapter of Rotary, founded in 1922, uses the funds we raise to make a meaningful impact in our city and abroad. For example, last year, we……
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Delray Medical Center Expands Surgical Tower, Opening 24 New Private Patient Rooms, Technology Upgrades
Delray Beach Mayor Shelly Petrolia cutting the ribbon, celebrating the hospital expansion. September 23. 2022 – Delray Medical Center opened 24 new patient rooms, alongside a new operating room upgraded with the latest technology. Located on the 2nd floor of the surgical tower, the new additions include a dedicated surgical ortho, surgical stepdown and surgical inpatient units, designed to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for patients.
Comments / 0