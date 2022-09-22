Read full article on original website
For families, Georgia parole is a painful waiting game
A few stories above the MARTA station and the food court across the street from the Georgia Capitol, hundreds of decisions are made every year about the future of people’s lives. That’s where the Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole meets. The September meeting was packed with people who were anxious to be heard, but […] The post For families, Georgia parole is a painful waiting game appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
‘It hurts so bad’ Mother of Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan passes away
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 News has learned that Carole Duncan, the mother of Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan has passed away. Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan posted to Twitter that his mother died Friday. “She was my best friend growing up and never left my side. I’m sad, I’m heartbroken, but...
Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’
ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350
The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
Republicans mull driving IDs for non-citizens
University of Notre Dame student Irasema Hernandez Trujillo remembers the Sunday night in 2008 when a police officer pulled over her mother. She provided her Mexican driver's license and was ordered out of the car, told that someone with a. U.S. license would have to pick them up and warned...
Centene settles with Texas over conduct first detected in Ohio
The Centene Corporation headquarters. Photo from Google Maps.Texas became at least the 12th state to settle potential claims that healthcare giant Centene defrauded that state’s Medicaid program, state Attorney General Ken Paxton announced earlier this week. The deal will pay the Lone Star State $166 million to release it from claims similar to those first alleged in Ohio in…
Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay
Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
A blood test that detects cancer without symptoms could be a game changer for Louisiana
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Within a dozen patient blood draws, Dr. David Myers , an internal medicine physician in. , got the first positive result for a new blood test that detects cancer last summer. A healthy patient in her 60s had a marker that indicated she may have...
Best Soul Food: Georgia’s Food Depot
Best of Englewood & West Englewood 2022 The post Best Soul Food: Georgia’s Food Depot appeared first on South Side Weekly.
Man accused of swindling hurricane victims bonds out of Monroe jail, faces theft charge in Crawford
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Former Central Georgia pastor Jimmy Collins Jr., who is accused of stealing money from hurricane victims in Louisiana, bonded out of the Monroe County jail on Thursday. Collins, 55, is now headed to Crawford County, where he faces theft by deception charge, according to the...
Breached voting machines in Coffee County to be replaced, GA SOS says
COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that his office will replace election equipment in Coffee County after supporters of former President Donald Trump were given unauthorized access to it in violation of the law. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Former Georgia Bulldog visits Burke County students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Georgia Bulldog is making his way to Burke County to set an example for the students. Malcolm Mitchell gave away copies of his new book, ‘Hey Georgia.’. He also read to the kids, teaching them the importance of learning in the classroom. Mitchell...
Georgia Power wants to raise your bill $14-$16/month; hearings next week
Georgia Power is asking the state Public Service Commission for yet another rate hike, with three days of public hearings scheduled for next week. The power company is asking for a rate hike of nearly 12% over the next three years. That, according to the Georgia Recorder, is more than $16 per month on average.
Georgia gangway collapse injures 17 people, 6 sent to hospital
A metal boat gangway collapsed Tuesday on a coastal Georgia dock, injuring 17 people, including six who were sent to local hospitals. A group was boarding a cruise in St. Marys when the gangway collapsed with a loud noise, with local news outlets reporting about 20 people falling into the St. Marys River, which marks the border between Georgia and Florida.
'Roller coaster ride'
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) — Barry Gilway , president and CEO of Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , said Wednesday the state-backed insurer has been a "roller coaster ride" for the past two decades. Right now, it is continuing to pick up speed. Citizens last week reached 1.055 million policies —...
Convicted felon, former Ga. pastor used COVID-19 grants to buy Mercedes, prosecutors say
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A former south Georgia pastor who is also a three-time convicted felon, mortician, restauranteur and tax preparer has pleaded guilty to lying to get federal COVID-19 small business assistance. Mack Devon Knight, 45, of Stonecrest was sentenced to 29 months in prison with three years...
How to find sample ballots for the November 2022 election in Georgia
If you’re not sure who is on the ballot for the 2022 November election in Georgia — or if you would like to do more research into the candidates — sample ballots are now available to voters. Voters in all 159 Georgia counties can now view their...
Georgia man tries to escape custody while facing felony charges in Fayette County
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Georgia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. On September 22, 2022, 44-year-old Clinton Whitehead of Georgia was brought to a temporary holding cell after being sentenced to 1 to 5 years in prison in the Circuit Court of Fayette County for the offense of Possession with Intent to […]
