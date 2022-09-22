ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

For families, Georgia parole is a painful waiting game

A few stories above the MARTA station and the food court across the street from the Georgia Capitol, hundreds of decisions are made every year about the future of people’s lives.  That’s where the Georgia Board of Pardons and Parole meets. The September meeting was packed with people who were anxious to be heard, but […] The post For families, Georgia parole is a painful waiting game appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’

ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
GEORGIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350

The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Republicans mull driving IDs for non-citizens

University of Notre Dame student Irasema Hernandez Trujillo remembers the Sunday night in 2008 when a police officer pulled over her mother. She provided her Mexican driver's license and was ordered out of the car, told that someone with a. U.S. license would have to pick them up and warned...
INDIANA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Centene settles with Texas over conduct first detected in Ohio

The Centene Corporation headquarters. Photo from Google Maps.Texas became at least the 12th state to settle potential claims that healthcare giant Centene defrauded that state’s Medicaid program, state Attorney General Ken Paxton announced earlier this week. The deal will pay the Lone Star State $166 million to release it from claims similar to those first alleged in Ohio in…
TEXAS STATE
The Georgia Sun

Law enforcement officers ask Georgia lawmakers for better pay

Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies urged Georgia lawmakers Thursday to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the state Department of...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Former Georgia Bulldog visits Burke County students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Georgia Bulldog is making his way to Burke County to set an example for the students. Malcolm Mitchell gave away copies of his new book, ‘Hey Georgia.’. He also read to the kids, teaching them the importance of learning in the classroom. Mitchell...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Georgia Power wants to raise your bill $14-$16/month; hearings next week

Georgia Power is asking the state Public Service Commission for yet another rate hike, with three days of public hearings scheduled for next week. The power company is asking for a rate hike of nearly 12% over the next three years. That, according to the Georgia Recorder, is more than $16 per month on average.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Georgia gangway collapse injures 17 people, 6 sent to hospital

A metal boat gangway collapsed Tuesday on a coastal Georgia dock, injuring 17 people, including six who were sent to local hospitals. A group was boarding a cruise in St. Marys when the gangway collapsed with a loud noise, with local news outlets reporting about 20 people falling into the St. Marys River, which marks the border between Georgia and Florida.
GEORGIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

'Roller coaster ride'

Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) — Barry Gilway , president and CEO of Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , said Wednesday the state-backed insurer has been a "roller coaster ride" for the past two decades. Right now, it is continuing to pick up speed. Citizens last week reached 1.055 million policies —...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

