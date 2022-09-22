Read full article on original website
shoredailynews.com
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend
Parksley Livestock Supply Annual Fall Buy Swap and Sell Event. Parksley Livestock Supply invites you to our Annual Fall Buy Swap and Sell event on Saturday, September 24th from 8:30 to 12:30. Don’t miss this great opportunity to meet old friends or make new ones all while buying selling or trading your small animals including poultry, rabbits, goats and more. That’s Saturday Sept 24th 8:30-12:30 just a mile of RT13 on Parksley Road in Parksley. Call 757-665-5590 for more information.
No respite for tenants of condemned Newport News apartment building
A court hearing reveals that repairs to the Seaview Lofts apartment building will still take weeks to complete.
hampton.gov
Kickin' it in the Community
HPD has partnered with Gabriella Hayes for the Second Annual Kickin' it in the Community Kickball Tournament taking place Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Briarfiled Park. This event is aimed to provide an opportunity to encourage positive relationships between the community we serve and local law enforcement. This event is open to the public and will have food vendors, community resources, music, bounce houses, face painting and more. Kickball teams will include: Hampton Police Division, Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue, Newport News Police Department, Hampton Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Langley Air Force Special Forces, ETSI, and Boys and Girls Club.
WAVY News 10
Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager who was shot on Jefferson Ave. Sunday afternoon has life-threatening injuries according to police. A spokeswoman for Newport News Police tells WAVY.com that officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Randolph Rd. around 2:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: John Eley, III (Newport News City Council)
John Eley, III is a candidate for Newport News City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Teen male shot in Newport News
The victim is believed to be a male teenager, and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Rabid raccoon captured in Newport News
The Peninsula Health District is advising the community that a captured raccoon tested positive for rabies on Friday.
shoredailynews.com
Thunderstorms Cause Power Outages on the Shore
Thunderstorms that moved through the area last night resulted in spotty power outages up and down the Eastern Shore. At its peak, approximately 1000 customers were without power. The areas most affected were the Accomac, Greenbush, Tasley and Onley areas. A&N Electric crews responded and gradually were able to get the power restored to most of the customers before 10 p.m.
WAVY News 10
1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
2 Virginia Beach historic sites added to Virginia Landmarks Register
Virginia has added nine new historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register and two of them are in Virginia Beach.
Narrow Delaware beach highway under threat from climate change
Even on sunny days, southern Delaware’s Route 1 has been overtopped with water from tidal flooding between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. Tropical storms and even nor’easters also threaten to cut off access to the highway that runs along a thin strip of land between the ocean and the bay.
shoredailynews.com
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney
Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
Cola Beale IV, accused in 3 murders, appears in court
A man accused of taking three lives in a killing spree across two Hampton Roads cities is facing a judge in Norfolk for a preliminary hearing Thursday.
Multi-vehicle crash on Oyster Point Rd. sends 2 to hospital
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VB mother saving lives through sepsis education
A Virginia Beach mother got a second chance at life, after sepsis threatened to take her away from her husband and children.
Virginia Beach educator wins $1 million
“It really feels unbelievable!” she told Lottery officials.
How this 'shy' Virginia woman had a photo with the Queen Mother shared globally
For one Colonial Heights woman, her death brought back a unique memory that also was shared around the world.
Newport News Police locate missing 10-year-old
According to police, Mekhi Bivens was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking westbound on 36th Street near Wickham Avenue.
