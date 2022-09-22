ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomac, VA

shoredailynews.com

Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Parksley Livestock Supply Annual Fall Buy Swap and Sell Event. Parksley Livestock Supply invites you to our Annual Fall Buy Swap and Sell event on Saturday, September 24th from 8:30 to 12:30. Don’t miss this great opportunity to meet old friends or make new ones all while buying selling or trading your small animals including poultry, rabbits, goats and more. That’s Saturday Sept 24th 8:30-12:30 just a mile of RT13 on Parksley Road in Parksley. Call 757-665-5590 for more information.
EXMORE, VA
hampton.gov

Kickin' it in the Community

HPD has partnered with Gabriella Hayes for the Second Annual Kickin' it in the Community Kickball Tournament taking place Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Briarfiled Park. This event is aimed to provide an opportunity to encourage positive relationships between the community we serve and local law enforcement. This event is open to the public and will have food vendors, community resources, music, bounce houses, face painting and more. Kickball teams will include: Hampton Police Division, Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue, Newport News Police Department, Hampton Commonwealth Attorney's Office, Langley Air Force Special Forces, ETSI, and Boys and Girls Club.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager who was shot on Jefferson Ave. Sunday afternoon has life-threatening injuries according to police. A spokeswoman for Newport News Police tells WAVY.com that officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Randolph Rd. around 2:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
shoredailynews.com

Thunderstorms Cause Power Outages on the Shore

Thunderstorms that moved through the area last night resulted in spotty power outages up and down the Eastern Shore. At its peak, approximately 1000 customers were without power. The areas most affected were the Accomac, Greenbush, Tasley and Onley areas. A&N Electric crews responded and gradually were able to get the power restored to most of the customers before 10 p.m.
GREENBUSH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 critically hurt after Virginia Beach fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A residential fire in Virginia Beach left one person critically injured Friday morning. Dispatch said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Glen View Drive, near Kempsville Road and Dunn Loring Drive. According to Battalion Chief Tom Stone, one patient...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
shoredailynews.com

Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney

Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE

