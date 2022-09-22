Episode 4 of Rick and Morty season 6, Night Family, sees Rick Sanchez get himself a six pack without even trying. After Rick starts using a machine that allows him to do crunches at night without even having to know anything about it, the rest of the family start to get ideas about what this device could do for them. All gain and no pain? Unlikely. Here's how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 4 online from anywhere.

TV SERIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO