Best Oculus Quest 2 prices and deals: 09 2022
Finding a discounted Oculus Quest 2 can be a challenge, so we've scoured the web for the best deals and put them all into a simple guide for easy access.
TechRadar
Fitbit plans to axe Fitbit accounts by 2025 and switch to Google
If you rely on your Fitbit for tracking health and fitness data then you need to remember to move your data to a Google account as your existing Fitbit one is going away in 2025. The change follows Google's acquisition of Fitbit in 2021; where it spent $2.1 billion for...
TechRadar
Black Friday GoPro deals 2022: what we expect to see
If you're looking for the best Black Friday GoPro deals, then you've come to the right place. We don't expect to see a massive range of the best GoPro deals until November when you will find discounts on a vast range of GoPros from the humble Hero 8 to the all-new Hero 11 Black edition in the Black Friday GoPro deals. .
TechRadar
I bought a refurbished iPad Pro – and likely won't buy a new gadget again
I've made sure to champion second-hand products in my time at TechRadar; buying pre-loved gadgets is a great way to save money and the environment in one go. But since all the gadgets I use are review loans, I haven't actually had to buy any tech for going on four years.
TechRadar
Google Pixel Watch teaser confirms good and bad news for smartwatch fans
With the Google Pixel 7 launch very near, the American tech giant has started frantically teasing the upcoming products set to debut on October 6, and the Google Pixel Watch is the latest product to get a nice juicy teaser video. Google has shared a YouTube video (opens in new...
TechRadar
Prime Early Access Sale - dates leak for Amazon's Prime Day 2 deals event
We've heard a lot of rumblings over the past few months about a potential re-run of Amazon Prime Day later this year. And now it looks like those rumors are at least partly true according to a new page on Amazon that references a Prime Early Access Sale set to take place in October.
TechRadar
How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 online from the UK and abroad
God save the drag queens! Mama Ru is back and she's Ru-vealed the line-up for RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4, with 12 drag queens heading to the Werk Room to prove whether they're a top or a bottom in all things drag. Joined by Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr, RuPaul's judging panel will also feature extra special celebrity guests each week as the drag queens take part in different challenges to showcase their creativity, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Here's how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 online and live on TV, from the UK and abroad.
TechRadar
It could soon be time to bid a final farewell to floppy disks
The market for one of the most iconic items in the technology industry is only set to hold up for "another four years" according to floppy disc tycoon, Tom Persky. The US businessman, the self-described "last man standing" in the fading business, runs floppydisk.com (opens in new tab), one of the last places on the internet you can purchase the vintage technology.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: what we want to see
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip line are the most popular collection of foldable phones on the planet, and with good reason – they pair a folding form factor with decent specs and a relatively affordable price. Hopefully, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will continue that trend, and in...
TechRadar
What makes the AirPods Pro 2's noise cancelling so good? A billion transistors
Placing Apple's new AirPods Pro 2, which Apple unveiled at its Far Out event on September 7, in my ears in the Steve Jobs Theater's hands-on space, I was anxious to experience what Apple promised would be a 2x-better active noise-cancelling experience. Even in that bustling space, I was surprised by their efficacy, which is mostly due to Apple's new H2 chip.
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022 - all our winners revealed!
The UK mobile industry has gathered together in London once again to celebrate this year's Mobile Industry Awards!. Marking our 20th year in 2022, the Mobile Industry Awards (opens in new tab) represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.
TechRadar
Mozilla claims Apple, Google and Microsoft force users to use default web browsers
Mozilla, the non-profit proprietor of the Firefox browser, has accused Google, Microsoft, and Apple of "self preferencing" and nudging consumers towards using their own browsers. Examples of consumer harm stemming from this self-preferencing behavior include limited or frustrated choice, lower quality, lower innovation, poor privacy, and unfair contracts, according to...
TechRadar
How to watch Ghosts online: stream every season 4 episode from anywhere
Get ready for another madcap helping of ghostly mischief at Button House as Ghosts returns for season four. One of BBC Comedy's biggest hits in years, which has already spawned a US TV remake, the show centers around a young couple, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), who inherit a grand country estate only to find it is both falling apart and overrun with ghosts. Typical, eh? Here's how to watch Ghosts online, and enjoy season four for free from anywhere in the world.
TechRadar
100TB cartridges set to rival tapes, hard drives, DNA for data archiving domination
While cloud storage remains the most visible portion of consumer storage across the tech ecosystem, the bit that requires the most capacity remains hidden. Archiving and long term data storage by hyperscalers and service providers have gathered steam over the past decade as more of our lives - especially over the COVID lockdown - took place online.
TechRadar
Every fight in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a delightful mini-puzzle
Sometimes very good things in the same category are absolutely nothing alike – grape jelly and mustard, for instance. But just as barbecue sauce is a wonderful sum of disparate components, the bizarre pairing of Mario and Rabbids by Nintendo and Ubisoft worked well in 2017’s Kingdom Battle.
TechRadar
How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 4 online - Night Family
Episode 4 of Rick and Morty season 6, Night Family, sees Rick Sanchez get himself a six pack without even trying. After Rick starts using a machine that allows him to do crunches at night without even having to know anything about it, the rest of the family start to get ideas about what this device could do for them. All gain and no pain? Unlikely. Here's how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 4 online from anywhere.
TechRadar
VITURE One XR Glasses review
VITURE’s One XR Glasses had a lot of promise but some design issues severely impact the image quality. Considering they set you back nearly $500 these issues are inexcusable, making this new-age gadget a tough one to recommend. VITURE One XR Glasses: One-minute review. The VITURE One XR Glasses...
FPT Software Launches Chipmaking Subsidiary; Produces First Semiconductor Chips
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading ICT company FPT Software has launched a new subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, marking a key milestone for the company as it enters the booming semiconductor industry. Through the new subsidiary, FPT Software aims to gain a slice of Asia Pacific’s semiconductor market which accounts for 60 percent of global sales 1. IDC projects that worldwide semiconductor revenue will reach $661 billion in 2022, an increase of 13.7 percent over 2021 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005082/en/ FPT Tower - FPT Corporation’s headquarter in Hanoi, Vietnam (Photo: Business Wire)
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Virgin Media O2 CEO Lutz Schüler is our Power 50 Person of the Year
Virgin Media O2 CEO Lutz Schüler has been named the Power 50 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022. The Person of the Year award is given to the most influential individual in the UK mobile sector over the past 12 months. The Power 50 (opens...
TechRadar
Garmin's new gadget capitalizes on missing smartwatch feature
Better known for its smartwatches and GPS navigators, Garmin is entering a new frontier of health monitoring with its first smart blood pressure monitor: the Index BPM. The first thing you’ll notice is that the Index BPM (opens in new tab) is a lot bulkier than, say a smartwatch. A likely reason for its size is so the device can fit around your bicep and deliver accurate readings. While there are smartwatches that can measure blood pressure (opens in new tab), the ones that do it with a cuff are not widely available and those that use pulse transit time “need regular calibration with a conventional home blood pressure monitor,” according to Garmin. Plus, Garmin notes, those devices typically can’t “track systolic and diastolic blood pressure” whereas the Index BPM can.
