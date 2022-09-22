Read full article on original website
Prada Presents An Alternative Way To Wear False Eyelashes—Just in Time for Spooky Season
In a show that was all about simplicity, there was one striking beauty detail that stood out on the Prada spring 2023 runway. Makeup artist (and Britsh Vogue’s beauty editor-at-large) Pat McGrath applied thick, false, and custom-made eyelashes onto models’s upper eyelids—almost an umbrella of lashes, they were so long and straight that they fanned over the eyes.
Midcentury Staples Reimagined For Today? Call It Nowstalgia.
Model Imaan Hammam wears a Valentino cardigan; Valentino boutiques. Versace corset top, skirt, and belt; versace.com. Choi wears a Versace corset top, pants, and belt; versace.com. Both in Ralph Lauren Collection shoes.
Fendi Brings ’90s Grunge Makeup to the Runway in Milan
Kim Jones’s Y2K-inspired Fendi spring 2023 collection looked to Karl Lagerfeld’s archives this season, and beauty, too—specifically the makeup—drew inspiration from the ’90s. Makeup artist Peter Philips took the ’90s references and interpreted them as the skin being kept nude and eyebrows “made to be...
The Target Fall Designer Collection is All About Versatility
Over the years, Target has worked with some of the most exciting names in fashion. The pitch is a designer’s dream: their creations stocked across the country and the chance to work with Target’s vast network of factories and sourcing. There have been some memorable and highly coveted collabs from the mass-retailer: Rodarte, Marimekko, Missoni. On October 9, Target will release its latest designer collection, which will feature capsules from Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and La Ligne. And these pieces are not meant to hang in your closet and collect dust. Each capsule features versatile and practical clothes that can be folded into the full scope of Target customers’ lives. Things you can wear from work to dinner to a party.
Paris Hilton Walks the Versace Runway in Her Signature Pink Sparkles
She made the color pink—and spangled minidresses—a way of life in the early Noughties, and now Paris Hilton has brought her signature aesthetic to Donatella’s Versace runway in Milan. The original reality TV queen joined supermodels including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, and EmRata on the catwalk, wearing a tiny pink dress with a fingerless gloves and a pair of Day-Glo pink stilettos that would have fit right into her The Simple Life wardrobe.
One of the Biggest Trends at NYFW Didn’t Involve Clothes
Beyoncé was everywhere during New York Fashion Week. Well, her voice at least. While there were plenty of trends emerging throughout the week—Rapunzel-length hair, skirts over pants, monochromatic styling—perhaps the biggest and most zeitgeist-y did not involve clothes at all. It was more of a soundtrack, a soundscape, and a mood all rolled into one. Beyoncé’s ballroom-inspired album, Renaissance.
Kim Kardashian Switches Up Balenciaga’s Helmet Trend
Kim Kardashian show no signs of stopping her moto-themed Balenciaga streak. Today in New York City, the social media star stepped out in a black Balenciaga turtleneck dress—a modest choice for the Skims founder. She topped the all-black look off with a pair of oversized shades and a peculiar bag: a motorcycle helmet carryall also created by the French house. Fans of the brand will note that this is not a recent piece by Balenciaga, but instead comes from the spring 2018 collection.
Kendall Jenner Revisits Her Looks, From 2007 to Now
Vogue Club members were first to view this story: Join today to experience exclusive Vogue content before anyone else. The new season of the HULU show, The Kardashians, premieres on September 22. Kendall Jenner was only 11 years old when Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in 2007. As a...
Bella Hadid Brings Her Trophy Vintage Bags to Milan
Bella Hadid’s love of vintage fashion is showing no signs of fading, with the model taking her rare bag collection with her to Milan Fashion Week. First, there was the Chanel On The Pavements graffiti messenger bag from spring 2015, which Hadid has been spotted with on a number of occasions, including during fashion month last season.
Katie Holmes Just Wore All Her Style Signatures at Once
Ever since she was snapped wearing that Khaite cashmere bra and matching, barely-buttoned cardigan in 2019, Katie Holmes has been a street-style star. By now, the Dawson’s Creek actor is known for instantly recognizable wardrobe signatures, from wide-leg jeans and girlish ballet flats, to snug knits and normcore trainers. And her latest look is a mash-up of all her favorite pieces.
Curated by Duro Olowu, an Exhibition About the Artist Robert Earl Paige Sparks Joy
Duro Olowu, the print-mad fashion designer and curator, explores textiles as art (apart from garments or interiors) in a new exhibition that celebrates the work of Robert Earl Paige. Until now, the artist and activist has been something of an unsung hero, one who remains in constant pursuit of beauty. “Robert Earl Paige: Power to the People,” “gives flowers,” as it were, to the engaging and stylish artist who Olowu describes as being a work of art in himself.
Solange’s Bottega Veneta Look Will Have You Green With Envy
While Solange Knowles is widely known as one of the most stylish figures working in music today—and indeed, more recently in a whole host of other creative worlds too, as her ventures into performance art and composing ballet scores have proven—it’s rare these days to see her make an appearance at the shows during fashion month.
Emily Ratajkowski Aces the Art of Elegant Midriff
Emily Ratajkowski has been on a vintage streak as of late. We’ve seen the author-model toy with a rotation of archival pieces: a newspaper print John Galliano dress, Tom Ford-era Gucci fruit print shirt, and several bags, including a hulking Hermès Birkin carryall. Today in Milan, Ratajkowski continued her endeavor, this time opting for a pair of cropped Celine pants with a golden chain print. No, these aren’t from Phoebe Philo’s years at Celine—which some people do refer to as vintage, even though it was only four years ago!—but rather the Michael Kors years. She wore the statement pants with a Christian Dior saddle bag, strappy sandals, and black turtleneck that showed a sliver of midriff.
Willo Perron’s Debut Furniture Line Is All About Comfort—And a Sense of Humor
Willo Perron’s pedigree as a creative director has seen him travel the world, concocting bombastic, mind-blowing spectacles for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion shows, blasting inflatable Ferraris across stadiums for one of Drake’s concert tours, designing Kanye West’s Yeezy headquarters in Calabasas, and conceptualizing the visual identity and packaging for Kim Kardashian’s SKKN beauty line. But when it came to developing his first furniture collection, Perron’s first instinct was to look a little closer to home.
At an Elegant Cocktail Party, Lafayette 148 and Save Venice Toasted the Restoration of a Giulia Lama Masterwork
Last Thursday night, a fashionable group of mostly women—powerful and statuesque—congregated within the contemporary interiors of Lafayette 148’s lower-manhattan storefront. Though the new autumn 2022 collection was arranged neatly around the space for guests to admire, shopping wasn’t the night’s focus (at least, for the most part). Instead, guests were interested in famed artist Giulia Lama’s Female Saint in Glory projected in the center of the store—it’s a painting that Lafayette 148 has pledged sponsorship for restoration in partnership with the Save Venice non-profit organization.
Gigi Hadid Puts a Sexy Spin on the Casual Jumpsuit
Today, Gigi Hadid stepped out in Milan wearing a burgundy jumpsuit. The piece was loose-fitting and oversized with golden buttons and boasted two large pockets on the chest by her very own, recently-launched label Guest in Residence. Hadid opted to wear the look with a pair of well-worn white Converse sneakers and a tiny caramel shoulder bag. Though, while the piece was baggy, Hadid managed to put a sexy spin on the onesie and wore it with a cropped white ribbed tank top that showed just a sliver of midriff.
Tribeca and Chanel Celebrated Women in Film With a Star-Studded Luncheon
On Tuesday afternoon, Chanel and Tribeca hosted a lovely luncheon at Locanda Verde to toast the start of the eighth annual three-day workshop, Through Her Lens. In collaboration with Pulse Films, the program empowers ten emerging female filmmakers through a series of master classes, mentorship, and $100,000 in funding for project development and production.
Vogue’s Forces of Fashion Lineup Announced, Featuring Kim Jones, Christopher John Rogers, Iman, Gigi Hadid, and More
Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference returns this year with an in-person event in New York, taking place on October 14. Given the tumultuous and often ground-breaking events that have taken place in the last few years, the conference will be focused on exploring the future of fashion, especially as it relates to topics of sustainability, diversity, social responsibility, and greater representation of all kinds of folks within the industry.
Julia Fox Looked Fashionably Drenched In Milan
Julia Fox is following fashion month around the world, and doing her part as an It girl by delivering plenty of statement ensembles in the process. For her appearance at the Diesel spring 2023 show in Milan, Fox arrived in a major drip-drip. The actor, model, and muse wore a blue leather jacket paired with a matching mini skirt. Completing the look was her slick hair that featured streaks of blue throughout. It was an unexpected pop of color from the star, who typically favors all black.
These Indigenous Beadworkers Infuse Tradition With a Sense of Humor
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In season one, episode four of Reservation Dogs—the successful FX series following four Indigenous teens in Oklahoma—one of the main characters, Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), wants to purchase a beaded medallion for his distant father, who is passing through town. Bear and his friends visit “Auntie B,” one of their community’s best beadwork artists, to peruse the options: They come across kooky necklaces, including a fully-beaded pickle and a deliberately phallic-shaped microphone. “This is amazing, but I don’t know if my dad is that into pickles,” says Bear, inspecting the otherwise intricate craftwork.
