Bloomington, IN

‘I think I hit somebody’: Driver accused of killing IU student charged with reckless homicide

By Matt Adams
 3 days ago

Howard’s passenger recalled being hit by glass from either the windshield or passenger window. He asked Howard, “Did you hit someone?”

She replied, “I think I hit somebody,” according to court documents. The passenger said he told Howard to pull over; when they stopped, someone flagged them down to tell them they had a scooter lodged underneath their car. A few people helped them dislodge the scooter before police arrived.

A security officer told police she saw Howard’s car going north on Lincoln Street and it sounded like it was dragging something. The driver stopped; she and her passenger exited the vehicle. After that, she saw a group of people tell them about the scooter and help them pull it from the back of the vehicle.

ISP: Teens arrested after being clocked going 111 mph on I-65 with alcohol and fake guns in vehicle

Video shared by an Uber driver showed the car turning onto 17 th Street after the crash, kicking up sparks as it dragged the scooter underneath.

Image captured by an Uber driver shows sparks under the car

Howard went to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for a blood draw. The investigating officer said she “gave several different versions of how the damage to her vehicle occurred.”

A detective interviewed Howard at the Bloomington Police Department. She said the car didn’t have any damage before she went to the bar and there was no damage to the vehicle when they got in to drive home. She said she didn’t remember any accident, nor did she recall running off the road or hitting anyone, according to court documents.

She did remember turning right onto 17 th Street. When asked why she’d turned there, she replied, “[it] was either because I hit something, or because I was driving to my old apartment where I used to live that is in that area.”

When pressed further after the detective pointed out those were two wildly different explanations, Howard said she’d turned onto 17 th Street because she “probably hit something.”

She remembered making another left and stopping for a stop sign. She also recalled some people yelling that her car was dragging a scooter behind it. Shortly after that, police arrived at the scene.

Railroad crossing closures cause headaches for Muncie drivers, first responders

Surveillance video from a Domino’s Pizza on Walnut Street provided investigators with their best indication of what happened. Around 1:45 a.m., Howard’s car is seen heading northbound. It appeared to be traveling much more to the right of the road than other vehicles that had gone through the area.

At least one person is seen moving very quickly off the sidewalk in order to avoid being hit by the vehicle, according to court documents. The car continues northbound past the intersection and veers into the bike lane and onto the sidewalk. Once the vehicle passes, a shoe is seen bouncing along the sidewalk, the aftermath of Howard’s car hitting Stratton.

Image via Bloomington Police Department

The original 911 call came in at 1:49 a.m., records showed. IU police notified dispatchers 10 minutes later that they may have located the car involved in hitting Stratton.

Police said Howard drove over four blocks on Walnut Street after the crash, drove another two blocks east on 17 th Street and then headed north on Lincoln Street for another two blocks.

“Madelyn made no attempt to remain at the scene of the accident or attempt to call 911 or notify the police of the accident,” the officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Howard bonded out of the Monroe County Jail earlier this week. She has an initial hearing scheduled for Friday.

Comments / 18

David Schleibaum
3d ago

This alleged criminal behavior should spend at least 20 years in jail to set an example for all of the crimes they committed. The victim’s family should have the final say in this matter. This person should never be allowed to operate a vehicle again.

Reply(3)
7
Guest - 53
3d ago

She went to hospital for blood draw and got out on $2000.00 bond for hit-and-run and killed the guy, Question is how she got out for leaving the scene accident causing death while intoxicated.

Reply(1)
4
Sunny Owen
3d ago

the fact that so many people downtown helped get the scooter out and could see the level of intoxication, yet didn't encourage her to walk, or Uber shows a real problem here.

Reply
3
 

WTHR

IMPD investigating early morning shootings Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four different shootings Sunday, including three that happened within an of each other shortly after midnight. Two people involved walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Officers were first called to Woodruff Place just east of downtown a little before 1 a.m. where...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Single vehicle crash overnight leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. A little before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was called to the area of West 38th Street and Michigan Road on report of a crash. When police arrived, they located a single vehicle with one occupant inside. That...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder

COLUMBUS, Ind. — On May 13, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street on report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located one person who sustained minor injuries from the shooting. Soon after, officers located a...
COLUMBUS, IN
Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Driver gets distracted and crashes vehicle into a tree

BEDFORD – No one was injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday on Maple Leaf Road. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the crash at 2:04 p.m. According to a police report, Krystal Harden, 34, of Bedford, was traveling north on Maple Leaf Road in...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Inside the capture of suspect in Bloomington sewer system: Police find machete, scythe, rifle cartridges

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — While city diagrams, flashbangs, and cameras were used to help search for an armed suspect hiding from police in a Bloomington sewer, it was ultimately an Indiana State Police K-9 that brought him into custody. Eli Swartzentruber, 37, was arrested for attempted battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation, both felonies. The […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLKY.com

Teens arrested in Seymour after driving 111 mph, police say

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Two teenagers were arrested in Seymour on Wednesday morning during a traffic stop. Indiana State Police said they stopped a car driving 111 mph in a 70 mph zone around 10 a.m. When they investigated the incident further, police said they found the driver had an alcoholic beverage and a "look-a-like" marijuana substance.
SEYMOUR, IN
