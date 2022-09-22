Read full article on original website
Related
Broncos, Wilson edge Niners, Garoppolo 11-10 in prime time
DENVER (AP) — Melvin Gordon atoned for two fumbles with a late 1-yard touchdown run and safety Kareem Jackson recovered Jeff Wilson Jr.‘s fumble with 1:05 left to preserve the Denver Broncos’ 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Russell Wilson and the Broncos (2-1) won despite going three-and-out nine times. Their only sustained drive was a 12-play, 80-yarder that included a 12-yard scramble by Wilson. Gordon capped it with a 1-yard run with 4:10 remaining, but Wilson’s 2-point pass was batted down, leaving the Broncos clinging to a one-point lead. Jimmy Garoppolo, in his first start for the injured Trey Lance, who broke an ankle in Week 2, drove the 49ers (1-2) to midfield but his pass to Deebo Samuel was tipped by Jackson and intercepted by linebacker Jonas Griffith at the Denver 42 just before the 2-minute warning. The Broncos went three-and-out for the ninth time in their 13 possessions, and the Niners got the ball back at their 15 with 1:42 left after punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud recovered his own muffed punt.
Yankees star Judge needs 1 homer to tie Maris' AL mark of 61
A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones: Season HR Total: 60 Sunday’s Game: Went 1 for 2 in a 2-0 win over Boston at Yankee Stadium. The game was called after six innings because of rain; Judge was on deck to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Judge has gone five games without a home run and remains just shy of the AL record of 61 set by Roger Maris of the Yankees in 1961. Monday’s Matchup: The Yankees begin a three-game series at Toronto. New York can clinch the AL East title with a victory over the Blue Jays
KDKA Radio Super 7 Watch List: Week 4
We’ve now reached the halfway point of the 2022 high school football season. This week, a pair of sophomore standouts, a record breaking receiver, and an all-purpose all-star highlight the KDKA Super 7 Watch List.
Was Yankees' rain-shortened win marred by Aaron Judge losing a crack at history?
Aaron Judge was on deck when Oswald Peraza made the final out of the sixth inning Sunday - which turned out to be the final out of a rain-shortened 2-0 win over Boston. Does that rainout, and Judge losing an AB, mar the big win in any way?
Comments / 0