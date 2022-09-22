Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Orosi man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
On Sept 21, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on State Route 63 north of Avenue 413, with medical personnel responding. Officers from California Highway Patrol Visalia Area, responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal on State Route 63, north of Avenue 413, in the town of Orosi.
yourcentralvalley.com
Man shot and killed in Goshen; detectives investigating
GOSHEN, Calif. ( ) – An investigation is underway following a homicide in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says their department received a call regarding a victim of a shooting around 5:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the 6500 block of Avenue 308. Upon their arrival,...
KMPH.com
Two men killed in Fresno County shooting
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men have been killed after a shooting early Sunday in Fresno County. Mendota Police Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired at the 600 block of South Kate Street, in Mendota. When officers arrived, they say they found two men...
Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
thesungazette.com
Sheriff deputies search for two men for attempted robbery
Just before noon on Sept. 19, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 14900 Block of Road 80 in Tipton for a robbery. When they arrived, Deputies learned two dairy workers in the area were parked on the side of the road near the dairy. Two men wearing masks drove up and tried to take their car. The victims have minor injuries from the broken glass, but will be ok.
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Highway 180 in Central Fresno
Police are still trying to track down the suspect responsible for shooting and killing a man experiencing homelessness in Central Fresno.
yourcentralvalley.com
ARRESTED: Suspect in custody for Saturday stabbing death
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A suspect is now in custody, accused in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in southwest Fresno early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called to the 1400 block of “P” Street after midnight for a report of a stabbing. They...
Man found shot and killed inside trailer in Goshen, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed inside a trailer in Goshen.
Man arrested in connection to deadly downtown Fresno stabbing, police say
A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in downtown Fresno early Saturday morning.
KMPH.com
Rollover crash in Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There was a rollover crash early Friday morning in Northeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a crash on North Chestnut Avenue, near East Campus Point Drive. Authorities say the vehicle flipped over and landed on its side. One person was pinned in the...
Man hit and killed by car in Orosi, CHP says
Officers say a Cutler man was driving a Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 63 when a 60-year-old man crossing the road walked directly into his path.
KMPH.com
One person killed in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person has been killed in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says that one person was killed Saturday morning near Van Ness and Belmont Avenue. Crime Scene Investigators were on the scene and police had all of Madison Avenue blocked off between Van Ness...
68-year-old shot and killed in Porterville, police say
Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a Porterville homicide.
At least 7 arrested in Porterville and Bakersfield on gun charges, police say
A major firearms bust resulted in the arrest of at least seven people in Porterville and Bakersfield.
thesungazette.com
Visalia man serves life for attempted murder of police officer
According to the District Attorney’s office, Marwin McDarment, 44, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 216 years-to-life in state prison for the attempted murder of multiple police officers. In addition to the attempted murder of the police officers, McDarment was also charged with assualt with a firearm against multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.
KMPH.com
Motorcyclist arrested after leading police on chase through Fresno and Clovis
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police were trying to stop a man on a motorcycle who didn’t have license plates Thursday night on Belmont and First in Fresno, but he refused to stop and took off. Officers didn’t chase after him, but a police helicopter followed him while...
crimevoice.com
Kings County man accused of breaking into shop, fleeing in U-Haul truck
Above: Christopher Diaz booking photo | Kings County Sheriff’s Office. A Kings County man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a shop and attacking the shop owner with a U-Haul truck. On the morning of Friday, September 9, deputies responded to the 2000 block of 9th Avenue in Hanford...
KMPH.com
Man barricaded with two small children, SWAT called in
Fresno, Calif. — Fresno Police are currently trying to negotiate with a man wanted on domestic violence warrants. He is barricaded in a home with two small children. Officers have the gated community of Harvest Park surrounded and blocked off. Residents have been asked to stay inside their homes.
Two killed in ATV crash in Fresno County
An investigation is underway in western Fresno County after two people were killed in an off-road vehicle crash on Sunday.
IDENTIFIED: Porterville homicide victim named
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department identified the man who they say died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday night. Police say at 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive man. When officers arrived they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox, a Porterville Resident […]
