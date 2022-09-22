ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

thesungazette.com

Orosi man killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian accident

On Sept 21, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Fresno Communication Center (FCC) received a call of a traffic collision on State Route 63 north of Avenue 413, with medical personnel responding. Officers from California Highway Patrol Visalia Area, responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal on State Route 63, north of Avenue 413, in the town of Orosi.
OROSI, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man shot and killed in Goshen; detectives investigating

GOSHEN, Calif. ( ) – An investigation is underway following a homicide in Goshen. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says their department received a call regarding a victim of a shooting around 5:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the 6500 block of Avenue 308. Upon their arrival,...
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Two men killed in Fresno County shooting

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men have been killed after a shooting early Sunday in Fresno County. Mendota Police Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired at the 600 block of South Kate Street, in Mendota. When officers arrived, they say they found two men...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff deputies search for two men for attempted robbery

Just before noon on Sept. 19, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 14900 Block of Road 80 in Tipton for a robbery. When they arrived, Deputies learned two dairy workers in the area were parked on the side of the road near the dairy. Two men wearing masks drove up and tried to take their car. The victims have minor injuries from the broken glass, but will be ok.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

ARRESTED: Suspect in custody for Saturday stabbing death

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A suspect is now in custody, accused in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old man in southwest Fresno early Saturday morning. Officers say they were called to the 1400 block of “P” Street after midnight for a report of a stabbing. They...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Rollover crash in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There was a rollover crash early Friday morning in Northeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a crash on North Chestnut Avenue, near East Campus Point Drive. Authorities say the vehicle flipped over and landed on its side. One person was pinned in the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

One person killed in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person has been killed in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says that one person was killed Saturday morning near Van Ness and Belmont Avenue. Crime Scene Investigators were on the scene and police had all of Madison Avenue blocked off between Van Ness...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man serves life for attempted murder of police officer

According to the District Attorney’s office, Marwin McDarment, 44, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, to 216 years-to-life in state prison for the attempted murder of multiple police officers. In addition to the attempted murder of the police officers, McDarment was also charged with assualt with a firearm against multiple peace officers during a 2011 shootout on the Tule River Reservation.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Man barricaded with two small children, SWAT called in

Fresno, Calif. — Fresno Police are currently trying to negotiate with a man wanted on domestic violence warrants. He is barricaded in a home with two small children. Officers have the gated community of Harvest Park surrounded and blocked off. Residents have been asked to stay inside their homes.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Porterville homicide victim named

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department identified the man who they say died after he was found unresponsive Wednesday night. Police say at 6:25 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of East Olive Avenue regarding an unresponsive man.  When officers arrived they say they found 68-year-old Michael Haddox, a Porterville Resident […]
PORTERVILLE, CA

