Dubas has made some great moves in the past, but others have come into question. As fans grow disgruntled with his work, this might be his last chance to make things right. Stanley Cup contenders are constantly finding ways to be make deals and give up pieces that could lead to their success. The Maple Leafs have been in that boat for the last few seasons and continue to have nothing to show for. The Tampa Bay Lightning with their back-to-back titles and more recently the Colorado Avalanche are the teams to model making transactions and big-time moves to win now.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO