theScore
4 biggest head-scratchers from NHL offseason
The NHL produced no shortage of action this past offseason. While there are many angles to break down and events to analyze, we're going to focus on the moves that left us asking one simple question: "Why?" Flyers confuse everybody. If there's one team that puzzled everybody this summer, it's...
Yardbarker
The Calgary Flames have two years to win a Stanley Cup
It’s safe to say that this is the best roster on paper and the best chance at winning the Stanley Cup the Calgary Flames have had since the early 1990s. Fans should be very excited for this season. The Flames have all the components necessary to win now; an...
Yardbarker
Senators Should Make Themselves a Favourite to Land Chychrun
Jakob Chychrun is still unhappy and the Ottawa Senators are still on the lookout for reinforcements on the blue line. Evidently, there is a deal to be made between general manager Pierre Dorion and the Arizona Coyotes — both parties should cut the bluster and find a way to strike a trade at the earliest opportunity.
Yardbarker
Lakers Odds: Bookmakers Not Favoring Los Angeles This Season
Last season the Los Angeles Lakers began the season as both the favorites to win the Western Conference and the NBA Championship. The addition of Russell Westbrook to the tandem of Anthony Davis and LeBron James was simply too much for the oddsmakers to ignore. They opened the year +350 to win the conference and a ridiculous +500 to take home their second championship in three years.
markerzone.com
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU TO BILL ZITO AFTER LEARNING HE WAS TRADED: 'F--- YOU.'
Jonathan Huberdeau's trade to Calgary shook the hockey world and left the former third-overall pick stunned. Reportedly left with no words, Huberdeau apparently had at least two prepared for Panthers GM Bill Zito upon learning about the trade. According to Keith Yandle and Spittin' Chiclets, Huberdeau offered Zito a simple...
SkySports
Los Angeles Lakers: Fan perspective on the big talking points
Lakers superfan Jonathan Kiernan assesses the 2021-22 season for his team, and then casts an eye ahead to the 2022-23 campaign for Los Angeles. Where my love for the NBA and the Lakers came from... My name is Jonathan Kiernan. I am from Dublin, Ireland, and, for over 20 years,...
Los Angeles Clippers Sign Former Boston Celtics Player
According to Edge Sports Intl., the Los Angeles Clippers have signed Juwan Morgan. He played for the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors last season.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Must Be Willing to Go All-In for a Stanley Cup
Dubas has made some great moves in the past, but others have come into question. As fans grow disgruntled with his work, this might be his last chance to make things right. Stanley Cup contenders are constantly finding ways to be make deals and give up pieces that could lead to their success. The Maple Leafs have been in that boat for the last few seasons and continue to have nothing to show for. The Tampa Bay Lightning with their back-to-back titles and more recently the Colorado Avalanche are the teams to model making transactions and big-time moves to win now.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canadiens, Flyers, Salary Cap Issues
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers must have been close on a number of players at last year’s trade deadline as the team was selling jerseys they made for them at their locker room sale this weekend. Meanwhile, will Sean Monahan be ready for the start of the season with the Montreal Canadiens? Will the Philadelphia Flyers sign or trade Travis Sanheim and why are some teams concerned about a change in the projections to the NHL salary cap?
Yardbarker
MSG Networks releases 2022-23 New York Rangers broadcast schedule
The New York Rangers broadcast schedule from MSG Networks has been released. In total 69 regular season games and 5 preseason games will be on the docket. It all begins next Monday when they take on the New York Islanders (9/26/22) with puck drop scheduled for 7 PM. The Rangers first regular season game on MSG Networks will be on October 13 versus the Minnesota Wild with coverage starting at 7:30 PM.
Yardbarker
Lakers Tip Off Pre-Camp Minicamp In San Diego
The training session has been in the works for several weeks, and per McMenamin, including every player on the roster except new point guard Dennis Schroder, who is still in the process of moving to Los Angeles. James has long organized these types of pre-camp minicamps, dating back to his...
