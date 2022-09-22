Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Collective bargaining amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois ballot
Atop ballots throughout Illinois this fall, voters will be asked whether Illinois should enshrine into the state constitution the right of workers to unionize and collectively bargain, a proposal backed by organized labor to preempt future right-to-work laws but opposed by anti-union groups that contend it will raise taxes and grant unions unprecedented power.
tspr.org
McDonough County Board to intervene in pipeline case
The McDonough County Board agreed to get more involved in the fight against a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The board voted 18-1 to intervene in the case before the Illinois Commerce Commission. Joe Erlandson voted against intervening. Larry Aurelio and Cindy Helling were absent. McDonough County State’s Attorney Matt Kwacala...
WSPY NEWS
State Senator not surprised about lawsuits against SAFE-T Act
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's not surprised that state's attorneys across Illinois are filing suit against the SAFE-T Act. Portions of the law are already in place. The state's new cash-free bail system is set to begin on January 1. Your browser does not support the audio...
IL retirees need to claim property tax rebates
Older adults and retirees in Illinois who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 are encouraged to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue. “Many Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Could Illinois' SAFE-T Act Make It Harder for Prosecutors to Detain Accused Violent Criminals? Legal Experts Weigh In
The state of Illinois will eliminate cash bail entirely in January as part of controversial new legislation that has been the source of misinformation, with some even likening it to the horror film "The Purge." Under the Pretrial Fairness Act, part of the SAFE-T Act passed by the Illinois General...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Jones expected in court; inmates allegedly paid bail with PPP loans
An Illinois state senator accused of corruption is expected to make a plea Friday in court. Sen. Emil Jones III is accused of accepting a $5,000 bribe to help block legislation that would have been unfavorable for the red-light company Safespeed. Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on Jones to resign from...
Chicago Journal
Pritzker bails on Daily Herald forum after parent company prints critical mailers
Governor JB Pritzker has bailed out of a candidate forum that was to be hosted by the Daily Herald, a suburban Chicago newspaper, after its parent company printed campaign mailers critical of his policies that were sent to Illinois residents and paid for by a conservative PAC. Days after some...
advantagenews.com
Secretary of State apologizes to veteran after experience at Belleville facility
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office is apologizing to an Illinois resident who is also a veteran after she posted on social media about her interaction with the agency leaving her overwhelmed and crying. A series of viral video on the social media video platform TikTok from user...
IN THIS ARTICLE
suburbanchicagoland.com
Will County Prosecutor Glasgow files suit against Pritzker’s Safe-T Act
Will County Prosecutor Glasgow files suit against Pritzker’s Safe-T Act. The Safe-T Act HB 3653 was pushed through the Illinois General Assembly during the middle of the night in January 2022 in order to ease the punishments against criminals and making law abiding citizens exposed to dangerous criminals. Will County Prosecutor. Pritzker signed the bill into law in February 2022 but major provisions that ease burdens on criminals don’t take effect until January 2023, after Pritzker’s re-election bid on Nov. 8, 2022.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
1470 WMBD
Chiropractor charged in federal court with Medicare fraud
PEORIA, Ill. – It took investigators a year, but a chiropractor in Eureka — but who had locations in places like Peoria over the years — is facing federal charges accusing her of fraud. Documents filed in federal court in Peoria Tuesday by a grand jury indicate...
walls102.com
Jury awards Illinois woman $363M in suit over plant’s gas
CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has awarded $363 million to a woman who alleged that a now-shuttered suburban Chicago plant that sterilized medical equipment exposed residents to a toxic industrial gas and gave her breast cancer. After a five-week trial, the Cook County jury on Monday awarded 70-year-old Sue Kamuda $38 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages. Kamuda’s attorneys say she developed breast cancer in 2007 despite having no predisposition to it. She is the first of more than 700 people seeking damages from Oak Brook-based Sterigenics to go to trial over health claims over the plant’s releases of ethylene oxide gas. Lawyers for the companies argued that Kamuda’s attorneys offered no proof that her breast cancer was caused by exposure to ethylene oxide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
MT. OLIVE, Ill. – The Miners Union Cemetery is not very big. Located in Mt. Olive, Illinois, and surrounded by farmland, about halfway between St. Louis and Springfield, you wouldn’t notice the cemetery from Interstate 55. It’s a short drive to the cemetery from the interstate; a little...
Publisher Cancels Contract Over Controversial Fake Illinois Newspapers
As Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his opponent Darren Bailey set their sights on November, a conservative political action committee is stirring up controversy with newspapers, specifically, political ads designed to look like newspapers and distributed to thousands of Illinois homes. The fake papers were printed by Paddock Publications, the same...
aledotimesrecord.com
A 1.3K mile C02 pipeline coming through western Illinois? Here's what you need to know
GALESBURG — If you live in western or central Illinois, there’s a chance a 1,300 mile-long pipeline could be built nearby. Named the Heartland Greenway, the project would bury a pipeline about a mile beneath the ground to transport carbon dioxide (CO2) from at least 20 different ethanol processor plants across five midwestern states.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act controversy hits Joe Rogan's podcast
CHICAGO - You know something's officially part of the national dialogue when it makes its way to Joe Rogan's podcast — and that's just what's happened to the controversy surrounding Illinois' SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail. "They're essentially almost eliminating cash bail for almost everything dangerous," Rogan said....
nprillinois.org
Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate
The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
muddyrivernews.com
New resources available to Missouri farmers; September is Suicide Prevention Month
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension safety and health specialist Karen Funkenbusch reminds Missouri farmers and their families during Suicide Prevention Month that MU Extension has resources for farmers and ranchers. Suicide Prevention Month, observed in September, is a good time to talk with rural family and community...
Comments / 1