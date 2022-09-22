ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Herald & Review

Collective bargaining amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois ballot

Atop ballots throughout Illinois this fall, voters will be asked whether Illinois should enshrine into the state constitution the right of workers to unionize and collectively bargain, a proposal backed by organized labor to preempt future right-to-work laws but opposed by anti-union groups that contend it will raise taxes and grant unions unprecedented power.
ILLINOIS STATE
tspr.org

McDonough County Board to intervene in pipeline case

The McDonough County Board agreed to get more involved in the fight against a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The board voted 18-1 to intervene in the case before the Illinois Commerce Commission. Joe Erlandson voted against intervening. Larry Aurelio and Cindy Helling were absent. McDonough County State’s Attorney Matt Kwacala...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

State Senator not surprised about lawsuits against SAFE-T Act

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's not surprised that state's attorneys across Illinois are filing suit against the SAFE-T Act. Portions of the law are already in place. The state's new cash-free bail system is set to begin on January 1. Your browser does not support the audio...
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

IL retirees need to claim property tax rebates

Older adults and retirees in Illinois who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 are encouraged to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue. “Many Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax […]
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Will County Prosecutor Glasgow files suit against Pritzker’s Safe-T Act

Will County Prosecutor Glasgow files suit against Pritzker’s Safe-T Act. The Safe-T Act HB 3653 was pushed through the Illinois General Assembly during the middle of the night in January 2022 in order to ease the punishments against criminals and making law abiding citizens exposed to dangerous criminals. Will County Prosecutor. Pritzker signed the bill into law in February 2022 but major provisions that ease burdens on criminals don’t take effect until January 2023, after Pritzker’s re-election bid on Nov. 8, 2022.
WILL COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Chiropractor charged in federal court with Medicare fraud

PEORIA, Ill. – It took investigators a year, but a chiropractor in Eureka — but who had locations in places like Peoria over the years — is facing federal charges accusing her of fraud. Documents filed in federal court in Peoria Tuesday by a grand jury indicate...
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Jury awards Illinois woman $363M in suit over plant’s gas

CHICAGO (AP) — A jury has awarded $363 million to a woman who alleged that a now-shuttered suburban Chicago plant that sterilized medical equipment exposed residents to a toxic industrial gas and gave her breast cancer. After a five-week trial, the Cook County jury on Monday awarded 70-year-old Sue Kamuda $38 million in compensatory damages and $325 million in punitive damages. Kamuda’s attorneys say she developed breast cancer in 2007 despite having no predisposition to it. She is the first of more than 700 people seeking damages from Oak Brook-based Sterigenics to go to trial over health claims over the plant’s releases of ethylene oxide gas. Lawyers for the companies argued that Kamuda’s attorneys offered no proof that her breast cancer was caused by exposure to ethylene oxide.
COOK COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Illinois SAFE-T Act controversy hits Joe Rogan's podcast

CHICAGO - You know something's officially part of the national dialogue when it makes its way to Joe Rogan's podcast — and that's just what's happened to the controversy surrounding Illinois' SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail. "They're essentially almost eliminating cash bail for almost everything dangerous," Rogan said....
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate

The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

New resources available to Missouri farmers; September is Suicide Prevention Month

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension safety and health specialist Karen Funkenbusch reminds Missouri farmers and their families during Suicide Prevention Month that MU Extension has resources for farmers and ranchers. Suicide Prevention Month, observed in September, is a good time to talk with rural family and community...
MISSOURI STATE

