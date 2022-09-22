Read full article on original website
Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
Dana White Details Lifestyle Changes After Being Told He Only Had 10 Years Left To Live
Dana White was told that he only had 10 years to live after taking a blood test. UFC president Dana White recently made an appearance on the Action Junkeez podcast and shared his experience working with 10X Health System in Florida, where they analyzed his blood to determine his life expectancy. White got put on the process by radio host Kerri Kasem, who informed him of a treatment plan by “human biologist & mortality expert” Gary Brecka.
Yoel Romero warns Anderson Silva not to go toe to toe vs. Jake Paul: 'This young man could hurt him'
Yoel Romero has a close eye on the upcoming boxing match between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul. The former UFC middleweight title challenger and current Bellator contender is picking Silva to beat Paul in their eight-round bout scheduled for Oct. 29 in Phoenix. But despite siding with Silva, Romero (14-6 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) does acknowledge that Paul is not out of the race in this one.
Dana White Warned Ali Abdelaziz And Forrest Griffin To Stop Sparring
UFC president Dana White has sent out a warning to some of his friends and colleagues. As president of the UFC, Dana White has seen many fighters come and go. He has been around the sport of mixed martial arts for a long time and was there in the beginning when the sport was still young. As the head of such a big fight organization, White has a duty to the fighters he employs to keep them safe. In 2015 the UFC brought in the services of the U.S Anti-Doping Agency to make sure the fighters were not taking performance-enhancing drugs. More recently the UFC has teamed up with different clinics in the U.S to study the effects of trauma on the brain.
Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight
Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight. Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds
It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
MMA Fighting
Bellator Dublin video: Yoel Romero sends Melvin Manhoef into retirement with brutal knockout
Yoel Romero ensured Melvin Manhoef will not get his happy ending. “The Soldier of God” scored a devastating third-round knockout of Manhoef on Friday in the co-main event of Bellator 285, which took place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. After a measured first two rounds, Romero (15-6) upped...
Dana White admits Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz 'wouldn't have been good' – for Diaz
Khamzat Chimaev did to Kevin Holland at UFC 279, Dana White realizes that the Nate Diaz fight may have only gone worse. Chimaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) was initially scheduled to face Diaz (21-13 MMA, 16-11 UFC) in the main event of Sept. 10 pay-per-view card in Las Vegas, but after coming in 7.5 pounds over the welterweight limit, the card was shuffled and Chimaev drew Holland instead in a 180-pound catchweight bout.
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva vs Fedor Emelianenko in New York? Bellator boss Scott Coker will ‘revisit it’
Bellator MMA is expected to get one last fight from aging heavyweight icon Fedor Emelianenko at some point in 2023, and if promotion president Scott Coker has any say in the matchmaking, “The Last Emperor” will throw hands with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. Both combatants are...
Charles Oliveira’s Coach Thinks Islam Makhachev Has Better Wrestling Than Khabib
Charles Oliveira’s wrestling coach Alireza Noei thinks Islam Makhachev is a better wrestler than Khabib Nurmagomedov. As the much-anticipated bout between former champion Charles Oliveira and number one contender Islam Makhachev inches closer their skill sets and abilities will surely be brought more into the public eye. This is one of the best possible matchups in the lightweight division and come Oct. 22 the world will know exactly who is the top man at 155 pounds. The fact that the UFC lightweight championship sits vacant at this time just makes this bout even more exciting to fans.
Bloody Elbow
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura: How to stream, start time, PPV price, full fight card
Supposedly retired boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather is back at it again in Japan tonight. The 50-0 pro is scheduled for a three round exhibition bout with MMA fighter (and popular YouTuber) Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN tonight. This is the fourth exhibition bout Mayweather has taken post-retirement. In his first...
Floyd Mayweather: Jake Paul will shine as long as he continues to fight 'over the hill' MMA guys
Floyd Mayweather won’t take Jake Paul seriously if he keeps facing MMA fighters past their prime. At 5-0, Paul is unbeaten as a professional boxer and has scored knockout wins over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Notorious for his pursuit of big paydays, Mayweather can appreciate the buzz that the YouTube star has created.
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Aleksander Emelianenko KO’d in 13 seconds by Viacheslav Datsik
While there was no UFC event on this weekend, there were various other combat sports events to keep a fight fan entertained. Boxing fans had Joe Joyce knocking out Joseph Parker and Floyd Mayweather in another ridiculous exhibition bout in Japan. His bodyguard “Jizzy” also had a fight, so that was fun. All that was followed up in the wee hours of the morning with RIZIN 38, which featured some legit high level mixed martial arts.
Joe Rogan details the “humiliating” experience that prompted him to take up MMA
Joe Rogan is detailing the ‘humiliating’ experience that prompted him to take up MMA. Rogan, 55, is currently a veteran color commentator for the UFC, as well being a podcaster, comedian, actor, and former television presenter. Rogan also hosts ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ which has an estimated 11 million listeners per episode.
mmanews.com
Update Contradicts Latest Report On Nate Diaz’s Free Agency
MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has put a wet blanket on claims Nate Diaz is already in talks with Bellator. At UFC 279 earlier this month, Diaz defeated Tony Ferguson in the last fight of his UFC contract. Post-fight, the 37-year-old declared that he wanted to “show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport,” with many interpreting that to mean boxing Jake Paul.
Russian Promotion Punch Club Takes MMA to The Absurd with Phone Booth Fights And Car Jiu-Jitsu
Russian combat sports promotion Punch Club is taking the expression ‘fighting in a phone booth‘ literally with its oddly entertaining trend of having fighters compete against one another in unique locations. The organization first started gaining attention online for ‘Punch Box’, a series of fights featuring two competitors...
