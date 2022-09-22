ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Albany Herald

Head of DeSantis-backed election police force in Florida dies

Pete Antonacci, the head of Florida's new election crimes office, died Friday, the office of the governor confirmed. He was 74 years old. In a statement, Gov. Ron DeSantis called Antonacci a "dedicated, tenacious, and assiduous public servant, lawyer, and respected professional -- a friend to all in the State of Florida."
FLORIDA STATE
New poll: Kemp leads Abrams; Warnock, Walker tied

ATLANTA — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has opened a seven-point lead on Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, while U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is tied with GOP challenger Herschel Walker, according to a new poll. The survey, conducted by the progressive think tank and polling firm Data for Progress, shows...
GEORGIA STATE



