Tahoe City, CA

Sierra Sun

Truckee Trails Foundation celebrates 20th year

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Unless there’s snow on the ground, chances are, our local trails are used by hundreds if not thousands of people (and dogs) every day. This use has grown and transformed over the past 20 years, with the Truckee Trails Foundation closely advocating, facilitating, fundraising, building, and maintaining this trails system for our community and visitors along the way.
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Carson City disc golf course ready for 1st tournament

With more people looking for outdoor recreation, Carson City offers just that at the Carson Ridge Disc Golf and Interpretive Trails Park. The park opened three years ago, but through hard work and improvements, it’s ready to be featured as a premier disc golf course in Nevada. “This is...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Nearly 3 times the crowd at Genoa’s Candy Dance

Genoa’s 103rd Candy Dance most likely brought a record of people into the 9-mile-long town, Saturday. “It seems like there’s 3 times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and Genoa, Lake Tahoe,...
GENOA, NV
sparkstrib.com

Hot air balloons grace the Reno skies in yearly tradition

It’s a yearly tradition: Reno residents wake up bright and early in September, right as the weather starts to cool, and head up to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, where hundreds of hot air balloons ascend above the city. As the brightly colored balloons filled the morning sky, spectators...
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Dog brand store opens in downtown Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Visit any trail or coffee shop in Truckee and you’ll see how well-loved dogs are in the town. Now, a new store in downtown celebrates the community’s love of their furry friends. Wild & Ruff is a dog focused brand that celebrates pets and...
TRUCKEE, CA
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
SONOMA, CA
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

The Sept. 26, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Blue Angels arrived in Carson Valley on Sunday previewing this weekend’s Minden-Tahoe Aviation Roundup. Carson Valley chiropractors are going to have a field day treating sore necks as residents watch the F/A-18s buzz around this week. Find out more at www.aviationroundup.com. Between arriving at...
GENOA, NV
KOLO TV Reno

KTMB reports cleaning up 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of weeds and green waste

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful reported Saturday its annual cleanup removed 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of weeds and green waste. KTMB said more than 580 volunteers worked at 21 sites along the Truckee River from Verdi to Wadsworth and throughout the Truckee River watershed. Volunteers targeted illegal dumping and invasive weeds, stenciled 300 storm drains and did other beautification and cleanups.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Legnavsky named president/CEO of Sugar Bowl

NORDEN, Calif. — Sugar Bowl Resort announced Thursday that Bridget Legnavsky has been named president and CEO of Sugar Bowl/Royal Gorge effective Oct. 17. Following a six month long talent search, Legnavsky was identified as the top prospect based on her experience and vision. She will work alongside the current President and CEO Greg Dallas as he transitions to a vice-chairman role focused on execution of the resort’s master plan.
NORDEN, CA
Anthony J Lynch

Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North Reno

In a push to better serve customers on the West Coast and Pacific Northwest regions, Chewy has opened a brand new ecommerce fulfillment center in North Reno on North Virginia Street. The facility has over 795,000 square-feet and is the second based in Reno. By comparison, the original Chewy fulfillment center has only 566,000 square-feet and was the first one built by the company.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
RENO, NV
nnbw.com

Home sales tap the brakes in Reno/Sparks in August

The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors reported the median sales price of homes in August was up 6.7% over August 2021. The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors said median home prices in Reno/Sparks are up 6.7 percent year over year for August 2022. August saw 437 closed sales of existing single-family homes,...
SPARKS, NV
Fox News

More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada

More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
RENO, NV

