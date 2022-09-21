Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Truckee Trails Foundation celebrates 20th year
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Unless there’s snow on the ground, chances are, our local trails are used by hundreds if not thousands of people (and dogs) every day. This use has grown and transformed over the past 20 years, with the Truckee Trails Foundation closely advocating, facilitating, fundraising, building, and maintaining this trails system for our community and visitors along the way.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City disc golf course ready for 1st tournament
With more people looking for outdoor recreation, Carson City offers just that at the Carson Ridge Disc Golf and Interpretive Trails Park. The park opened three years ago, but through hard work and improvements, it’s ready to be featured as a premier disc golf course in Nevada. “This is...
Record-Courier
Nearly 3 times the crowd at Genoa’s Candy Dance
Genoa’s 103rd Candy Dance most likely brought a record of people into the 9-mile-long town, Saturday. “It seems like there’s 3 times as much as there has been in the past,” said Lake Tahoe resident Nathan Cruz. Thousands of people from Minden, Gardnerville and Genoa, Lake Tahoe,...
sparkstrib.com
Hot air balloons grace the Reno skies in yearly tradition
It’s a yearly tradition: Reno residents wake up bright and early in September, right as the weather starts to cool, and head up to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, where hundreds of hot air balloons ascend above the city. As the brightly colored balloons filled the morning sky, spectators...
Sierra Sun
Dog brand store opens in downtown Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Visit any trail or coffee shop in Truckee and you’ll see how well-loved dogs are in the town. Now, a new store in downtown celebrates the community’s love of their furry friends. Wild & Ruff is a dog focused brand that celebrates pets and...
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
KCRA.com
El Dorado County community rallies around teen injured in ATV accident, fundraise for prosthetic
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — At the Placerville Moose Lodge Friday night, hundreds came together to support a local teen and her family after an ATV accident this summer led to her losing part of her left arm. “El Dorado County is amazing. The people here are so friendly...
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 26, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The Blue Angels arrived in Carson Valley on Sunday previewing this weekend’s Minden-Tahoe Aviation Roundup. Carson Valley chiropractors are going to have a field day treating sore necks as residents watch the F/A-18s buzz around this week. Find out more at www.aviationroundup.com. Between arriving at...
KOLO TV Reno
KTMB reports cleaning up 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of weeds and green waste
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful reported Saturday its annual cleanup removed 15 tons of trash and 28 tons of weeds and green waste. KTMB said more than 580 volunteers worked at 21 sites along the Truckee River from Verdi to Wadsworth and throughout the Truckee River watershed. Volunteers targeted illegal dumping and invasive weeds, stenciled 300 storm drains and did other beautification and cleanups.
KCRA.com
South Lake Tahoe residents believe same bear is breaking into home multiple times
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Residents who live in South Lake Tahoe are used to seeing bears out and about, but one bear is giving a few of them a headache. Paul Bunyard and his family have lived on Bigler Avenue for decades. “My dad and grandfather built the...
Sierra Sun
Legnavsky named president/CEO of Sugar Bowl
NORDEN, Calif. — Sugar Bowl Resort announced Thursday that Bridget Legnavsky has been named president and CEO of Sugar Bowl/Royal Gorge effective Oct. 17. Following a six month long talent search, Legnavsky was identified as the top prospect based on her experience and vision. She will work alongside the current President and CEO Greg Dallas as he transitions to a vice-chairman role focused on execution of the resort’s master plan.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Harmful algae detected in Tahoe Keys; Signs posted reflect various threat levels
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The presence of harmful algal blooms in the Tahoe Keys Lagoon has been detected and officials are asking people to stay out of the water within a specific area. The Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board on Friday announced that tests confirmed the presence...
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North Reno
In a push to better serve customers on the West Coast and Pacific Northwest regions, Chewy has opened a brand new ecommerce fulfillment center in North Reno on North Virginia Street. The facility has over 795,000 square-feet and is the second based in Reno. By comparison, the original Chewy fulfillment center has only 566,000 square-feet and was the first one built by the company.
Snow, smoke and rain — it must be September in Northern Nevada
Early September was record-breaking hot in Reno. Mid-September was smoky. Then, unseasonably cool and damp weather rolled through. But the first day of fall will be a crisp, clear start to the season in Northern Nevada. ...
mynews4.com
Reno councilman Oscar Delgado resigns to focus on role at Community Health Alliance
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno city councilman Oscar Delgado is resigning to focus on his family and his role as CEO of the Community Health Alliance. After a decade of service to the city of Reno, Delgado's last day will be Friday, September 30. "It...
KOLO TV Reno
Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
nnbw.com
Home sales tap the brakes in Reno/Sparks in August
The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors reported the median sales price of homes in August was up 6.7% over August 2021. The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors said median home prices in Reno/Sparks are up 6.7 percent year over year for August 2022. August saw 437 closed sales of existing single-family homes,...
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada
More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
