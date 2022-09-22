ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Wawa permit issued for Spring Park and Emerson

For those who have wondered for years when construction will start on Wawa at Spring Park and Emerson, it appears to be the time is now. The city issued a permit Sept. 22 for Triton Construction Group LLC of Tampa to build the 5,636-square-foot gas station and convenience store on 1.97 acres at 3560 Spring Park Road at a project cost of $915,400.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

City of Jacksonville, 11597 Harts Road, contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, install new playground equipment at Eartha H. Napolean Park, $55,046. Pine Grove Apartments, 6610 Powers Ave., contractor is Summit Contracting Group Inc., 212,199 square feet, nine permits for apartment, clubhouse, trellis, garage and trash compactor buildings, $27.39 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Capriotti's approved for build-out in Crown Point Plaza

The city issued a permit Sept. 22 for Sierra Commercial Construction Inc. to build-out a restaurant for Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Crown Point Plaza in the Beauclerc area near Mandarin. Sierra Commercial Construction of Hialeah will renovate 1,600 square feet of space for Capriotti’s in an end...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Main Street Bridge to be closed nightly next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With one eye on the approach of a tropical system, the Florida Department of Transportation plans to close the Main Street Bridge nightly for work from Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30. The work is part of FDOT’s bridge fender system improvements project. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Meridian job fair sees low turnout in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Healthcare leaders have plenty of open job positions to fill as the company expands into different corners of North Central Florida. On Thursday, the provider held a job fair at their Lake City location at 439 SW Michigan St. Chief Human Resource Officer...
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

John Gaughan: The latest on Ian and impacts on Jacksonville as of Sunday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clarity is still not there in the forecast models for Tropical Storm Ian, despite a plethora of higher density data by the Gulf Stream Hurricane Hunter. This high-flying aircraft reaches up to 45,000′ and samples the atmosphere by dropping instruments (sonobuoys) out the back of the plane. These parachute down to earth and take temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure along the way. Additionally, wind direction and speeds are calculated. All great information fills in the gaps in data over the broad open waters surrounding tropical storms and hurricanes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo

The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. On Saturday, October 1 from 6 p.m to 8:30 p.m. in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

