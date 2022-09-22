Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incidentZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
The Jacksonville Melanin Market: largest collection of Black-owned businesses in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Saturday, September 24 from 12 to 6 p.m. in Northwest Jacksonville, locals will show their appreciation for the community at the first Northside L.O.V.E. event in eight years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Jacksonville Melanin Market is the largest collection of Black-owned...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Wawa permit issued for Spring Park and Emerson
For those who have wondered for years when construction will start on Wawa at Spring Park and Emerson, it appears to be the time is now. The city issued a permit Sept. 22 for Triton Construction Group LLC of Tampa to build the 5,636-square-foot gas station and convenience store on 1.97 acres at 3560 Spring Park Road at a project cost of $915,400.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
City of Jacksonville, 11597 Harts Road, contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, install new playground equipment at Eartha H. Napolean Park, $55,046. Pine Grove Apartments, 6610 Powers Ave., contractor is Summit Contracting Group Inc., 212,199 square feet, nine permits for apartment, clubhouse, trellis, garage and trash compactor buildings, $27.39 million.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Capriotti’s approved for build-out in Crown Point Plaza
The city issued a permit Sept. 22 for Sierra Commercial Construction Inc. to build-out a restaurant for Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Crown Point Plaza in the Beauclerc area near Mandarin. Sierra Commercial Construction of Hialeah will renovate 1,600 square feet of space for Capriotti’s in an end...
INSIDE LOOK: USS Orleck to open to public in Jacksonville on Sept. 28
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck, a retired Navy warship, is just days away from its grand opening to the public. On Wednesday, September 28, community members will have the opportunity to experience the ship’s rich history up close in Downtown Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
New affordable housing for seniors at Hogan Creek Towers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are now new options for affordable housing in Jacksonville. Today was the grand opening of the newly renovated Hogan Creek Towers. Action News Jax was there for the ribbon cutting and according to The Jacksonville Housing Authority, the renovation benefits local seniors. Hogan Creek Towers...
News4Jax.com
Main Street Bridge to be closed nightly next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With one eye on the approach of a tropical system, the Florida Department of Transportation plans to close the Main Street Bridge nightly for work from Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30. The work is part of FDOT’s bridge fender system improvements project. The...
Blink Fitness in North Jacksonville closes without warning citing 'water outage'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of a Jacksonville fitness club hoping to work out, instead find themselves worked up. Blink Fitness in North Jacksonville has closed its doors. We’re working to learn if and when the Dunn Avenue gym will re-open. “I just want to know how are y’all...
Cannabis coming to St. Johns Town Center by end of the year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The building that Black Creek Outfitters called home near St. Johns Town Center may be outfitting Jacksonville with cannabis by the end of the year. A cannabis company that began in Springfield, Massachusetts, called Insa, is wanting...
First Coast News
Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
WCJB
Meridian job fair sees low turnout in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Healthcare leaders have plenty of open job positions to fill as the company expands into different corners of North Central Florida. On Thursday, the provider held a job fair at their Lake City location at 439 SW Michigan St. Chief Human Resource Officer...
Join the Mayor’s Community Based Crime Reduction Program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It’s Sexual Health Awareness Month!. Join the Mayor’s Community Based Crime Reduction (CBCR) Program and The New Town Success Zone for a Sexual Health Awareness month event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. this Saturday!. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as...
News4Jax.com
John Gaughan: The latest on Ian and impacts on Jacksonville as of Sunday morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clarity is still not there in the forecast models for Tropical Storm Ian, despite a plethora of higher density data by the Gulf Stream Hurricane Hunter. This high-flying aircraft reaches up to 45,000′ and samples the atmosphere by dropping instruments (sonobuoys) out the back of the plane. These parachute down to earth and take temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure along the way. Additionally, wind direction and speeds are calculated. All great information fills in the gaps in data over the broad open waters surrounding tropical storms and hurricanes.
exoticspotter.com
Mercedes 6x6 | Spotted in Jacksonville, Florida
I saw this absolutely insane 6x6 today! This thing is so crazy. One of my favorite spots this year for sure!. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incident
The Orange Park Mall is hosting the Nitro Extreme Show Sept. 23 through the 26. This is the first large public event since the National Cinema Day altercation that forced shoppers out of the mall during a juvenile disturbance.
Jaguars.com
DUUUVAL Dining: Ep. 2 Caribbean Sunrise Restaurant & Bakery
Former Jacksonville Jaguar, Josh Scobee visited Caribbean Sunrise Restaurant & Bakery for a taste of their authentic island cuisine in our latest episode of DUUUVAL Dining, presented by TECO Peoples Gas. 🍴. .
News4Jax.com
Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo
The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. On Saturday, October 1 from 6 p.m to 8:30 p.m. in the...
Locals Bar owner in San Marco is fed up with high JEA bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sky high JEA bills are something that affects everybody and we know this because of the hundreds of comments on social media that keep flooding in from people all across Jacksonville about their high bills. Some bills are doubling, tripling or even worse. But it's not...
Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
All lanes of I-295 South open near Dames Point Bridge after Police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-295 Southbound have opened up near the Dames Point Bridge. ORIGINAL: Due to Police activity, the right Northbound lane of I-295 by the Dames Point Bridge has been closed. A crash has been reported on I-295 East South by the Dames Point...
