Read full article on original website
Related
1027superhits.com
Debt collector faces at least five class action lawsuits: report
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A Central Illinois-based collection agency and so-called “customer engagement agency” is subject to at least five class action lawsuits around the country essentially accusing the firm of mishandling a massive data breach. The suits have been filed by former customers and employees of Bloomington-based...
1027superhits.com
Spread of COVID-19 in Illinois slows down –state
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – There has been some significant slowing of the spread of COVID-19 in the last week throughout the State of Illinois, even though the number of new cases did not drop much. The Illinois Department of Public Health says only three Illinois counties are now rated at...
Comments / 0