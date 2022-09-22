ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Laverty leads Bernards past Delaware Valley (PHOTOS)

Connor Laverty rushed for a two-yard touchdown with over three minutes left to give Bernards a 17-14 win over Delaware Valley in Alexandria. Earlier in the fourth quarter, Patrick Garlinghouse embarked on a 50-yard run into the end zone as Delaware Valley (3-1) reclaimed the lead 14-10 with about six minutes left.
