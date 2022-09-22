Read full article on original website
Related
Football: Laverty leads Bernards past Delaware Valley (PHOTOS)
Connor Laverty rushed for a two-yard touchdown with over three minutes left to give Bernards a 17-14 win over Delaware Valley in Alexandria. Earlier in the fourth quarter, Patrick Garlinghouse embarked on a 50-yard run into the end zone as Delaware Valley (3-1) reclaimed the lead 14-10 with about six minutes left.
It’s Mafia Monday! Here are 5 Best ‘Bills Backers’ Bars in Upstate New York
If you're looking to head out and join other Bills Mafia to watch the game vs. the Tennesee Titans tonight at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, it'll cost you, we've heard that 3rd party ticket sellers are asking for somewhere in the neighborhood of $300 for nosebleed seats!. Looking for a...
Field Hockey: Max Field Hockey National High School Invitational recaps for Friday, Sept. 23
Adelae Chierici finished a pass from Marley Procopio in overtime as Moorestown, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 4-3, over Burnt Hills - Ballston Lake, N.Y, at the Proving Grounds in Conshohocken, Pa. It was Chierici’s second goal of the day which also saw Procopio and Sydney Kowalczyk...
Comments / 0