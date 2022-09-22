Read full article on original website
NAACP requests civil rights probe into Jackson water crisis, saying Mississippi has long discriminated against majority-Black capital
The calls to quickly fix Jackson, Mississippi's water system are growing louder, with the US Justice Department and NAACP demanding not just answers from the state and its capital city, but solutions. Days after the NAACP wrote Gov. Tate Reeves directly, the civil rights organization submitted a 25-page complaint to...
School system to change how it trains staff after settling lawsuit with transgender teacher who says she suffered abuse and harassment
The Prince George's County school system in Maryland will change how it trains staff and administrators after it settled a lawsuit with a transgender teacher who says she suffered years of abuse and harassment in the district. The settlement includes monetary compensation and requires policy and training changes that will...
Hurricane Ian knocked out power to all of Cuba and is now heading toward Florida where officials urge evacuations
More than 2.5 million Floridians were under some kind of evacuation warning Tuesday as Hurricane Ian marched closer to the state's west coast after knocking out power across all of Cuba. Southern Florida began feeling the storm's first effects Tuesday evening, with rain and powerful winds whipping the region, and...
Florida, South Carolina, others moving games due to Hurricane Ian
The threat of Hurricane Ian caused several sporting events from Florida to South Carolina to make new plans Tuesday. South Carolina moved up its Week 5 college football game against visiting South Carolina State from Saturday at noon ET to Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.
While DeSantis was flying legal asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard, business owners in his state were struggling for workers
For the past two years Jan Gautam has been filling in sporadically as a housekeeper at hotels in Orlando, Florida, run by Interessant Hotels & Resort Management, or IHRMC. When he's not making beds, he's busy running the company. He's the President and CEO of IHRMC — which is based in Orlando, Florida.
Hurricane Ian strengthens into a Category 4 storm on its way to Florida as residents warned to get out now
Hurricane Ian -- now a stronger and "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm -- has begun lashing Florida with major flooding and ruinous winds as it advances on a large swath of the state's west coast with the potential within hours to inflict catastrophic floods and life-threatening storm surge. "Conditions rapidly...
Brett Favre continued to pressure for volleyball facility funding even after being told it was possibly illegal, according to new filing
A series of text conversations between Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant appear to show Favre repeatedly pressing the then-governor about funding the construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, even after Favre was told misuse of state funds was potentially illegal, according to new court filings.
Here's why meteorologists say Ian's exact path is still uncertain
Waking up this morning, there's a sense of dread. Hurricane Ian could be the storm that the west coast of Florida has always feared -- especially Tampa.
