Connecticut State

Henry County Daily Herald

NAACP requests civil rights probe into Jackson water crisis, saying Mississippi has long discriminated against majority-Black capital

The calls to quickly fix Jackson, Mississippi's water system are growing louder, with the US Justice Department and NAACP demanding not just answers from the state and its capital city, but solutions. Days after the NAACP wrote Gov. Tate Reeves directly, the civil rights organization submitted a 25-page complaint to...
JACKSON, MS
School system to change how it trains staff after settling lawsuit with transgender teacher who says she suffered abuse and harassment

The Prince George's County school system in Maryland will change how it trains staff and administrators after it settled a lawsuit with a transgender teacher who says she suffered years of abuse and harassment in the district. The settlement includes monetary compensation and requires policy and training changes that will...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Florida, South Carolina, others moving games due to Hurricane Ian

The threat of Hurricane Ian caused several sporting events from Florida to South Carolina to make new plans Tuesday. South Carolina moved up its Week 5 college football game against visiting South Carolina State from Saturday at noon ET to Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Sandy Hook, CT
Connecticut Government
Connecticut State
Brett Favre continued to pressure for volleyball facility funding even after being told it was possibly illegal, according to new filing

A series of text conversations between Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant appear to show Favre repeatedly pressing the then-governor about funding the construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, even after Favre was told misuse of state funds was potentially illegal, according to new court filings.
HATTIESBURG, MS

