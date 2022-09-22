Read full article on original website
Related
yourbigsky.com
See the changing leaves in these Montana towns
Are you trying to find the perfect place to see the changing leaves this season? We got you covered! Jessica Wick with Onlyinyourstate lists some of the best places to see stunning fall shades between late September to early October. Here are some of the best places to see fall in action.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for September 22
Wildfire season is still apparent in several states, and Montana is no different. Inciweb provided the latest details on active wildland fires in the state. The Trail Ridge Fire burning southeast of Sula, Montana, has reached 50% containment and is estimated to be over 17,000 acres. 140 personnel are responding to the fire. Most of the fire activity on Tuesday occurred on the fire’s north flank. The fire’s spread is expected to slow down through Thursday from wetting rain. Daytime humidity is also expected to last through Thursday. Area closures for Beaverhead – Deer Lodge and Bitterroot National Forest are still in place. Stage two fire restrictions at Bitterroot National Forest have been lifted.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana
If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota field featured on CBS Sunday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota field was featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning show. KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the glowing field in central KELOLAND. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More...
Carcass of a possible feral swine found near Lake Koocanusa
A carcass of a possible feral swine was found over the summer on US Forest Service land west of Lake Koocanusa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Sept. 22, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Canyon Wildlife Managers Successfully Relocate Dozens of Bison to Iowa, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes
In the early 1900s, the bison herd at Grand Canyon National contained around 100 happy, healthy animals. Over the years, however, the bison herd continued to grow, and by 2018, the herd had multiplied to 600 bison. Without intervention, biologists predicted the herd could grow to 1500 animals by 2028....
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
This Arizona Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America
This is perfect for a Halloween getaway!
Who knew Utah's housing market was doing this bad?
Utah is not immune from the sagging housing market, with the state seeing a stunning 27 percent drop in sales over the same period in August 2021.
kslnewsradio.com
Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna
MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
oilcity.news
First fall wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts reaching near 60 mph
CASPER, Wyo. — Fall has arrived in Wyoming and with it, strong winds. The first partial road closures of the season due to strong winds are in effect on portions of Interstates 25 and 80 in southeast Wyoming. As of 10 a.m. Friday, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile...
Comments / 3