Report: Suspended Bills OL Bobby Hart says Titans' Jeffery Simmons spit on him

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart was suspended by the NFL following the team’s 41-7 win against the Tennessee Titans.

Hart has gone on to appeal the suspension.

During that process, some more details were revealed.

According Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Hart made the claim that Titans defense tackle Jeffery Simmons had spit on him. Reportedly there was also video that surfaced showing Hart’s allegation.

Hart was initially suspended because he threw a punch at an unnamed opposing player in the tunnel following Monday’s game. Per a release from the NFL, Hart missed the punch and hit a member of the Tennessee coaching staff.

Simmons’ agent, Paul T. DeRousselle, has denied the allegation.

But the league might have to look into this deeper and not just because of the reported video evidence. According to Titans Wire, Simmons is a previous offender of similar conduct.

Back in 2020, Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda accused Simmons of spitting on him.

A ruling on Hart’s appeal is expected Thursday.