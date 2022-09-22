There is no doubt that Georgia is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, especially to those who love to spend their free time in nature, go on adventures and do all sorts of outdoor sports. If that sounds like something you would love, then you are in the right place and you should definitely add Georgia to you list and visit this state on your next holiday. If you happen to be a local and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas that make for a nice getaway in Georgia.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO