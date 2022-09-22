ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

There is no doubt that Georgia is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, especially to those who love to spend their free time in nature, go on adventures and do all sorts of outdoor sports. If that sounds like something you would love, then you are in the right place and you should definitely add Georgia to you list and visit this state on your next holiday. If you happen to be a local and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas that make for a nice getaway in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350

The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane

Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course

Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy