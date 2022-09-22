Read full article on original website
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
Georgia's Senate and gubernatorial midterm races are tightening, as a new poll found the majority of voters in the state hope to see Republicans pick up control of Congress in November. A new Atlanta Journal Constitution poll found that if the election were today, 51% of registered Georgian voters would...
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look what I did to...
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
Get Jesus On the Mainline: Pastor Juanita Bynum Criticized for $1500 Intensive Prayer Course
Televangelist Juanita Bynum is being criticized for charging nearly $1,500 for a four-week prayer course, but the pastor is defending the hefty price tag on social media. Bynum introduced the International Prayer Institute as an intensive prayer course hosted by the pastor with a $1,499.99 price tag. The pastor noted in the advertisement that a binder, a tote bag, a t-shirt, a prayer journal, sacred anointing oil, and a prayer shawl would also be included. Students will also receive a Prayer Institute Certificate at the end of the completed course and be able to ask Bynum questions at the end of the sessions, which will be held in Atlanta in October.
‘They are not going to let me go’: Athens woman found dead in NE Georgia
After receiving an alarming message over a mobile payment application, the daughter of a 59-year-old Clarke County woman reported her mother missing earlier this month, an incident report shows.
thecentersquare.com
Georgia's Kemp announces next round of $30.8M in federal grants for homelessness, affordable housing
(The Center Square) — Georgia is turning to federal COVID-19 relief dollars for homelessness and housing insecurity grants, the second round of such grants the state has announced in as many months. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced awards exceeding $30.8 million for eight projects fighting homelessness and housing that...
21-Year-Old Black Autistic Woman Makes History, Opens New Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Ga., has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care...
Georgia county validates thousands of voters challenged by Trump allies
Sept 21 (Reuters) - A Georgia county has validated 15,000 to 20,000 registered voters whose status was challenged ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, officials said on Wednesday, leaving another 16,000 pending cases to resolve, according to the group leading the challenge.
Walker downplays debate with Warnock: ‘I’m not that smart’
Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker (R) downplayed himself ahead of his debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) next month, saying “I’m not that smart” — comments that his campaign argued were sarcasm. After some haggling between the two campaigns, the candidates announced last week that Warnock...
Earthquake reported in North Georgia Tuesday morning
A ground shaking event was reported Tuesday morning just across the state line in Georgia. The U.S. Geological survey says, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in North Georgia around 6:30 AM.
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
Opinion | Is Stacey Abrams Really a Political Star?
The Georgia Democrat is struggling in her rematch bid for governor.
