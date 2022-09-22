ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

‘Stranger Things’ house for sale in Georgia

By Jolyn Hannah
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Are you a fan of the Netflix series “Stranger Things”? You can now own an expensive piece of memorabilia central to the series.

The house the Byers family used to call home in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is for sale and can be your real life new home in Georgia. The house is located at 149 Coastline Road in Fayetteville.

The new listing was posted on the Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild

Hallmark shooting Christmas movie in LaGrange

According to Zillow , the Byers house is for sale for $300,000. It was listed for sale on Sept. 19, 2022. As of the posting of this article, the Zillow listing has been visited 44,137 times.

According to Zillow, the house “is being sold ‘AS-IS’ with no seller disclosure, SERIOUS buyers only.”

The 1,846 square foot house, which featured in season 1 as the original Byers house, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Movie about historical shooting at protestors to be filmed in Columbus

Zillow said the house “makes for a PERFECT Airbnb, short term rental, or personal residence for someone willing to take it on.”

Beware though! If you do buy the house, we can’t guarantee you won’t be sucked into The Upside Down.

Also, it is requested that all visitors “Do not feed the Demagorgon!!”

