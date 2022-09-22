ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Germany signs new gas deal with UAE amid reduction in Russian fuel

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Germany has entered into a new gas deal with the United Arab Emirates as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Russian fuel amid the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. The Energy Security and Industry Accelerator Agreement was signed by dignitaries Sunday, the last day of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's two-day trip to three Persian Gulf nations with a focus on securing the European country's energy security.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
San Jose, CA
Sports
City
Washington, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Ukrainians scared by Russia's preordained referendums

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After seven weary months of war, many Ukrainians fear more suffering and political repression awaits them as referendums orchestrated by the Kremlin with help from gun-toting police portend Russia’s imminent annexation of four occupied regions. Many residents fled the regions before the referendums got underway, scared about being forced to vote or potentially being conscripted into the Russian army. Petro Kobernik, who left the Russian-held southern city of Kherson just before the preordained voting began Friday, said the prospect of living under Russian law and the escalating war made him and others extremely jittery about the future. “The situation is changing rapidly, and people fear that they will be hurt either by the Russian military, or Ukrainian guerrillas and the advancing Ukrainian troops,” Kobernik, 31, said in a telephone interview.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Shooting at Russian draft office as protests and anger spread

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Vladimir Putin is no longer bluffing with his threats of using nuclear weapons, citing multiple “blackmails” by Russia around Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.“Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff. Now, it could be a reality,” the Ukrainian wartime president said in an interview with the CBS news channel.Pointing to Russia’s attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Enerhodar and others on a facility in the south, Mr Zelensky said: “These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don’t think he’s bluffing. I think the world is deterring it and containing this threat. We need to...
POLITICS
ESPN

NHL Preseason Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Nashville, 4 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Nashville, 8 p.m. St....
NHL
ESPN

United States holds off China to earn 25th straight FIBA World Cup win

SYDNEY -- A'ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Evgeny Svechnikov
Person
Bill Daly
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Yakov Trenin

Comments / 0

Community Policy