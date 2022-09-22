Read full article on original website
Is England vs Germany on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture
The final round of games in the Nations League takes place this week and England’s last fixture comes at home to Germany.It hasn’t been a campaign that either team will look back on with much fondness, with Die Mannschaft so far winning just one of their five games and the Three Lions faring even worse - not a single victory and relegation already assured.Both Gareth Southgate and Hansi Flick will feel they have big issues to sort out, despite words said in public of late, before they head to the 2022 World Cup in November.Players on both sides will also...
England vs Germany predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight
England are back in Nations League action on Monday night as they host Germany football at Wembley.While the result won’t change the outcome of Group A3, with the Three Lions already down and relegated after defeat to Italy, there’s a wider factor at play as Gareth Southgate looks to rediscover a winning formula before the 2022 World Cup.It’s five without victory now for Harry Kane and the gang, leaving the mood around supporters rather more downcast than it was last summer after they reached the final of Euro 2020 - and indeed compared to earlier this summer when the women’s...
Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku looking to extend stay in Italy
What the papers sayRomelu Lukaku has reportedly ruled out a return to Chelsea when his loan at Inter Milan expires in the summer. Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the 29-year-old striker has no desire to return to London any time soon, with club bosses at the Serie A side said to want to renew his loan deal for the 2023-24 season.The same paper says Manchester United and Manchester City are tracking Inter’s 23-year-old defender Alessandro Bastoni. Tottenham are also reported to be interested in the Italian, who could be available for around £50million.Elsewhere, the Sun reports Manchester United...
Spain women's players deny calling for coach to be sacked, say they won't return until 'professional project' in place
A group of Spain players have denied claims from the Spanish FA they called for the team's coach to be fired but have reaffirmed their wish not to be selected until there is a commitment to a "professional project." On Thursday the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said 15 players from...
Lionel Messi powers Argentina past Honduras in Miami
Lionel Messi scored twice and Argentina dominated Honduras 3-0 on Friday in Miami as the World Cup-bound team continues to fine-tune its game ahead of the upcoming international tournament in Qatar. Messi was at the center of the action from the opening whistle, lobbing a pass to the charging Papu...
A local’s guide to Arcachon: France’s Atlantic coast gem
Everyone in Arcachon is proud of our magnificent covered food hall, an example of the Baltard style of architecture found in markets all over France, which was restored to its former glory 10 years ago. I’ve run my own oyster bar there for 22 years. Les Halles really comes alive...
Kazakhstan at a crossroads – photo essay
Shaped in the crucible of central Asia, Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked country in the world, remains for most foreigners a huge void on the map, somewhere between Russia and China. With a surface area five times the size of France, it has long sailed along with history and the great empires.
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup for personal reasons
Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup on Saturday for personal reasons, his press spokesperson confirmed to ESPN. Nadal partnered with Roger Federer in his last professional match at the team competition between Europe and the rest of the world in London on Friday, losing in a deciding match tiebreak to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
FIBA Women's World Cup 2022: Complete schedule, results, news and highlights
USA Basketball is among 12 teams participating in the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup in Sydney, Australia, from Sept. 21-Oct. 1. The U.S. women's national basketball team seeks a fourth consecutive gold medal in the 11-day event, last winning in Spain in 2018. The teams are split into two preliminary...
