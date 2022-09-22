The final round of games in the Nations League takes place this week and England’s last fixture comes at home to Germany.It hasn’t been a campaign that either team will look back on with much fondness, with Die Mannschaft so far winning just one of their five games and the Three Lions faring even worse - not a single victory and relegation already assured.Both Gareth Southgate and Hansi Flick will feel they have big issues to sort out, despite words said in public of late, before they head to the 2022 World Cup in November.Players on both sides will also...

