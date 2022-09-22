ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is England vs Germany on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

The final round of games in the Nations League takes place this week and England’s last fixture comes at home to Germany.It hasn’t been a campaign that either team will look back on with much fondness, with Die Mannschaft so far winning just one of their five games and the Three Lions faring even worse - not a single victory and relegation already assured.Both Gareth Southgate and Hansi Flick will feel they have big issues to sort out, despite words said in public of late, before they head to the 2022 World Cup in November.Players on both sides will also...
SPORTS
The Independent

England vs Germany predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight

England are back in Nations League action on Monday night as they host Germany football at Wembley.While the result won’t change the outcome of Group A3, with the Three Lions already down and relegated after defeat to Italy, there’s a wider factor at play as Gareth Southgate looks to rediscover a winning formula before the 2022 World Cup.It’s five without victory now for Harry Kane and the gang, leaving the mood around supporters rather more downcast than it was last summer after they reached the final of Euro 2020 - and indeed compared to earlier this summer when the women’s...
SPORTS
The Independent

Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku looking to extend stay in Italy

What the papers sayRomelu Lukaku has reportedly ruled out a return to Chelsea when his loan at Inter Milan expires in the summer. Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the 29-year-old striker has no desire to return to London any time soon, with club bosses at the Serie A side said to want to renew his loan deal for the 2023-24 season.The same paper says Manchester United and Manchester City are tracking Inter’s 23-year-old defender Alessandro Bastoni. Tottenham are also reported to be interested in the Italian, who could be available for around £50million.Elsewhere, the Sun reports Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Awer Mabil
ESPN

Lionel Messi powers Argentina past Honduras in Miami

Lionel Messi scored twice and Argentina dominated Honduras 3-0 on Friday in Miami as the World Cup-bound team continues to fine-tune its game ahead of the upcoming international tournament in Qatar. Messi was at the center of the action from the opening whistle, lobbing a pass to the charging Papu...
SOCCER
The Guardian

A local’s guide to Arcachon: France’s Atlantic coast gem

Everyone in Arcachon is proud of our magnificent covered food hall, an example of the Baltard style of architecture found in markets all over France, which was restored to its former glory 10 years ago. I’ve run my own oyster bar there for 22 years. Les Halles really comes alive...
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Kazakhstan at a crossroads – photo essay

Shaped in the crucible of central Asia, Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked country in the world, remains for most foreigners a huge void on the map, somewhere between Russia and China. With a surface area five times the size of France, it has long sailed along with history and the great empires.
WORLD
ESPN

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup for personal reasons

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup on Saturday for personal reasons, his press spokesperson confirmed to ESPN. Nadal partnered with Roger Federer in his last professional match at the team competition between Europe and the rest of the world in London on Friday, losing in a deciding match tiebreak to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Peru#Rugby#Croats#Dutch#Belgians#The Nations League#Austrians#Group 4

Comments / 0

Community Policy