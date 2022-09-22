ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: The clubs Team USA used to win at Quail Hollow

As solid a win as the U.S. produced in its 17½-12½ victory over the International team at the Presidents Cup, the equipment side produced an even more lopsided score, at least as it pertained to what was in the bags of the U.S. squad. Titleist had the most...
thecomeback.com

Presidents Cup captain makes Bryson DeChambeau look bad

Golf star Bryson DeChambeau went viral for all the wrong reasons at the LIV Golf’s Chicago Invitational over the weekend when he had an embarrassingly dramatic response to accidentally clotheslining himself with the dividing rope. And during Friday afternoon’s Presidents Cup, United States captain Davis Love III made DeChambeau look really bad – intentionally or not.
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: Breaking down Sunday's singles pairings at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE — Writers, delete your leads. On an afternoon when the Americans seemed certain to close out the Presidents Cup, the International team staged an unlikely late rally, highlighted by heroics from Tom Kim and Cam Davis, to turn a rout into something more intriguing. The 11-7 score falls into that mythical four-point deficit zone that produced such unforgettable Ryder Cup comebacks at Brookline in 1999 and Medinah in 2012, when the winning team trailed 10-6 heading into Sunday. It's not likely that we'll see an American collapse, or an International "Quail Mary," but now, at the very least, it's possible.
