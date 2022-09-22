Read full article on original website
Splash Beverage (NYSE: SBEV) Tanks After Public Offering of $3.1 Million
Shares of Splash Beverage (NYSE: SBEV) tanked in pre-market trading on Friday after the portfolio company of beverage brands announced a public offering of 2 million shares worth $1.55 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $3.1 million. The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to support...
BlackRock Says Buy High-Quality Healthcare Stocks to Weather a Recession; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like
Just nine months of 2022 have already seen more stock market bottlenecks than most full years ever see. The supply chain are still snarled and Europe is facing an energy crisis just as winter is approaching, but the headline headwind is inflation, which, despite easing slightly in July and August is still running at 40-year highs. The Federal Reserve is moving aggressively to raise interest rates in response – and the result is a looming prospect of a deep recession.
3 Stocks Recently Traded by US Politicians
In this article, we talk about three stocks, one each from the IT services, communication, and semiconductor sectors, that have been recently traded by U.S. politicians. High inflation and the Fed’s hawkish stance have kept the market volatile. Despite volatility, Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA), and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are the three stocks that U.S. politicians have recently traded (bought and sold).
Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) Plans to Invest $1 Billion to Improve Cloud Business
Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) ticked lower in pre-market trading on Friday after the Chinese e-commerce giant’s cloud business, Alibaba Cloud unveiled a strategic roadmap. The company stated that its cloud business intends to invest $1 billion to boost its global partner ecosystem and improve its customer service which would provide “comprehensive support throughout a customer’s digitalization journey.”.
Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) Plummets after Major Driftwood Deals Get Shelved
Natural gas provider Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) is plummeting today after the company received a notice from Shell (NYSE:SHEL) terminating the gas purchase agreement for its Driftwood project. Separately, Tellurian has also notified Vitol of terminating their Driftwood agreement. The development comes after Tellurian pulled the plug on its bond sale earlier...
Is General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Worth Buying after Strong Q1-2023 Results?
Due to General Mills’ strong brand power and inelastic product line, it has been able to perform well despite high inflation. However, this comes at a cost, as GIS stock appears to be trading above its intrinsic value. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) reported strong Fiscal Q1-2023 earnings on September...
What’s in Store for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) as Jana Discloses Stake?
Jana Partners disclosed a stake in FRPT stock. Jana’s stake implies that Freshpet could soon be an acquisition target. Shares of the pet food maker Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) spiked after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a 9.6% stake in the company. Jana has a reputation for investing in undervalued stocks, bumping up the share price with its turnaround strategies, and later putting up the company for sale to bigger rivals. This indicates that FRPT could soon be an acquisition target.
PETS・
Investors take flight from Webjet (ASX:WEB) and Flight Centre (ASX:FLT) shares
Investors took flight from Webjet and Flight Centre Travel shares, as worries over a recession cause concern over consumer discretionary spending. Investors took flight from a number of travel shares following the Australian market holiday break, as recession fears loom. Webjet (ASX:WEB) and Flight Centre Travel (ASX:FLT) shares were both down around 4% in afternoon trading. Webjet shares plunged to a day low of AU$5.04 and Flight Centre Travel shares hit a day low of AU$15.26.
Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ: NVDA): Here’s Why We’re Bearish
Nvidia’s latest earnings report was a shocker, pointing to more pain ahead for investors. However, its stock price is still pricey considering the market headwinds. Hence, it’s best to let the stock bottom out before wagering on it. Tech giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had been cruising up until...
2 Oil Stocks to Buy in a Wild Energy Market
Although the Federal Reserve’s pivot to an aggressively hawkish monetary policy bodes poorly for big oil stocks, the harsh reality is that both economic dynamics and geopolitical flashpoints make the hydrocarbon sector incredibly relevant. Viewing the framework of big oil stocks from hundreds of miles above, the surrounding circumstances...
Want to Go Green? Here are 3 Stocks to Consider
With the consequences of climate change and the geopolitical flashpoint in Eastern Europe colliding, green energy stocks have never been more relevant. Faced with a changing world, investors should consider the three public companies mentioned below to enhance their portfolios. While the critical resource sector has long been vital to...
Calamp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Slides as Q2 Top-Line Drops
Data-driven solutions provider Calamp’s (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares are ticking lower in the pre-market session today after its second-quarter numbers. Revenue declined ~8% over the prior year to $72.8 million but came in ahead of expectations by ~$3.5 million. Net loss per share at $0.02 too, beat expectations by $0.01. During...
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock: Here’s What a Hike in Shipping Rates Indicates
FedEx announced an increase in shipping rates by 6.9% on most of its services. FedEx’s rate increases are indicative of a slowdown in business volumes. Global transportation and shipping company FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has decided to increase its shipping rates by 6.9% on an average basis for a majority of its services, in lieu of rising costs and inflation. FedEx’s rate increases are indicative of the company’s steps to safeguard compressed margins amidst rising inflation and a slowdown in business volumes.
CVS Group posted higher profits as Britons adopted more animals
Leading veterinary services company CVS Group reported a strong set of annual results for 2022, as Britain remains in love with pets. Veterinary services company CVS Group’s (GB:CVSG) profits jumped by 33% to £25.7 million in 2022 – driven in part by a pandemic-driven trend for people having more pets.
PETS・
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday September 26: What You Need to Know
Australian shares have started the week plunging around 2%. The S&P/ASX200 was sharply lower, dropping 121.40 points or 1.85% to 6,453.30 and setting a new 20-day low. The broader All Ordinaries Index was down 137.50 points or 2.03% to 6,651.20. Across the market, sectors were mixed, with 9 of 11...
PLUG, FSLR, or BEP: Which Green Energy Stock is the Most Attractive Pick?
Growing investments in clean energy in the U.S. and other countries are expected to boost the prospects of green energy providers. We’ll discuss three green energy companies and Wall Street’s opinions about each of these stocks. Rising oil and gas prices amid supply constraints and concerns about climate...
SolarEdge vs. First Solar: Which Solar Stock is a Better Buy?
Solar stocks have performed relatively well this year compared to the overall market, and these companies have long growth runways ahead. This article will look deeper into First Solar and SolarEdge to determine which stock looks like the better Buy. The transition from carbon-based fossil fuels to renewable energy sources...
Cathie Wood Steps Down As Portfolio Manager from Two ARK Invest Funds
In an SEC filing dated September 16, ARK Invest (ARKK) announced that Cathie Wood would step down as portfolio manager from two of ARK’s exchange-traded funds, the 3D Printing ETF (PRNT) and ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. William Scherer will replace Wood as the portfolio manager for both funds.
Ford (NYSE:F) Breaks Ground on Its Most Advanced Auto Facility Yet
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has started the construction of its $5.6 billion EV facility in BlueOval City. The move is a step towards realizing Ford’s goal of 2 million EVs annually by late 2026. This will be Ford’s most advanced auto production unit to date. Additionally, the company is...
Fossil or Green Energy Stocks: Which is the Better Investment?
Petroleum drillers or fossil-fuel killers – which one is the better bet for long-term investors? Both types of energy businesses have their pros and cons, but a future-facing outlook suggests it’s time to update your portfolio as an global transition is already in progress. In the 2020s, investors...
