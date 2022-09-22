ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapato, WA

FBI takes over search for Lucian at Sarg Hubbard Park

YAKIMA, Wash. - The local FBI has taken over the search for missing Yakima 4-year-old Lucian with assistance from numerous additional agencies, according to the Yakima Police Department. A daylong complete closure of Sarg Hubbard Park on September 24 was announced September 23, saying any visitors will be turned away....
YAKIMA, WA
Cause of fire on 395 and I-82 determined

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, September, 22, Benton County Fire District 1 crews responded to a wildfire in the area of US 395 and I-82. Crews arrived to find a wildfire burning north towards the highway. The fire jumped the highway and spread to a commercial building. The...
KENNEWICK, WA

