Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
FBI takes over search for Lucian at Sarg Hubbard Park
YAKIMA, Wash. - The local FBI has taken over the search for missing Yakima 4-year-old Lucian with assistance from numerous additional agencies, according to the Yakima Police Department. A daylong complete closure of Sarg Hubbard Park on September 24 was announced September 23, saying any visitors will be turned away....
KHQ Right Now
Man running on SR-26 dies after running on highway, hit by car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a person who was running in the eastbound lane of SR-26 has died after being hit by a car. WSP said the 26-year-old man was running westbound near Royal City. The driver of the car who hit him was...
KHQ Right Now
Cause of fire on 395 and I-82 determined
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 4:26 p.m. on Thursday, September, 22, Benton County Fire District 1 crews responded to a wildfire in the area of US 395 and I-82. Crews arrived to find a wildfire burning north towards the highway. The fire jumped the highway and spread to a commercial building. The...
Comments / 0