It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Dr. Sam Rogers. Dr. Rogers is known and respected in the Carthage community. To those of us in the school district, his reputation as an outstanding assistant principal and teacher is well known. Dr. Rogers grew up in Carthage, attended Mark Twain Elementary, Carthage Jr. High, and Carthage High School. Dr. Rogers showed his Tiger spirit by being the Student Council President from 1989-1990. He has had a tremendous impact on our students and many others in the area through administration, teaching, and coaching in Carthage, Webb City, & Joplin.

CARTHAGE, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO