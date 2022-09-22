ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Sept. 27

1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. • Eric Bailey –...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
carthagenewsonline.com

Carthage R-9 District announces passing of beloved administrator Dr. Sam Rogers

It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Dr. Sam Rogers. Dr. Rogers is known and respected in the Carthage community. To those of us in the school district, his reputation as an outstanding assistant principal and teacher is well known. Dr. Rogers grew up in Carthage, attended Mark Twain Elementary, Carthage Jr. High, and Carthage High School. Dr. Rogers showed his Tiger spirit by being the Student Council President from 1989-1990. He has had a tremendous impact on our students and many others in the area through administration, teaching, and coaching in Carthage, Webb City, & Joplin.
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Pittsburg rolls by former SEK rival Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – (WATCH) Pittsburg tops former SEK rival Fort Scott 34-8. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Residence burned to foundation in Prosperity, rural Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 a.m. Saturday morning Duenweg Fire Dept were alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area, 19910 Ely Road. Jasper County Deputies arrived first to find the residence already engulfed in fire. Investigation determined the resident was not home. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin Fire, Webb City Fire, Carterville Fire, Oronogo Fire and Carthage...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Fire Marshall investigates cause of apartment fire and truckers get shown appreciation

Joplin, MO. — The Joplin fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire that swept through an apartment building on Thursday. The fire was reported at 1221 E 9th Street just after 5:30 AM Thursday morning. Everyone inside managed to escape safely. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours. The fire was fanned by high winds — with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

A look at Joplin’s new coin

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The past and the present were on display today in Webb City. The “13th Annual Route 66 Coin, Gold and Silver show” gave a look at American History as well as local history. The collectible show also offered a modern keepsake. The city of Joplin is approaching its 150th Anniversary and […]
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

Chanute Man Arrested For Outstanding Warrant To Face New Charges

Earlier this week officers with the Chanute Police Department responded to a hang-up call coming from the 900 block of S. Lincoln Ave. During the course of the investigation, officers arrested 35-year-old Tim Martin of Chanute for an active arrest warrant out of Neosho County and he was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Upon completion, reports will be forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of charges being filed.
CHANUTE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Big 3: fire engulfs apartment building, escapee still at large, 88 Strong pass it on and unclaimed lottery money

BIG STORY #3: JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut. Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

Obituary of Charles Lavarne Lifer

Charles Lavarne was born October 8, 1932, to Charles Edward lifer and his wife, Mary Elizabeth (Griffiths) Lifer at the farm of his grandparents Charles William lifer and Elizabeth (Beth) Lifer and Hammond. His parents divorced in 1937 when he was five years old. Charles was raised by his mother Mary. His mother and sister Dorothy mostly called him Laverne. He attended Eugene Ware Elementary School.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOLR10 News

Stockton boy run over by parade float

STOCKTON, Mo.- Saturday was a day of celebration in Stockton, Missouri until an accident left a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries. According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 12-year-old boy was riding a parade float at the annual Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. The boy fell off the right side and was run […]
STOCKTON, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 9-15-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 9/1/2022 Collin C Hickman, 23 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Failure to Maintain Lane. 9/2/2022 Philip W Allen, 49 of Avilla, MO was arrested for: Child Abuse / Neglect. 9/3/2022 Taylor E Johnson, 45 of Carl Junction,...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fortscott.biz

View Freeride Motocross Fort Scott Event on ESPN September 25

Last week, Red Bull Imagination – the ultimate evolution of freeride motocross – returned to Fort Scott, Kansas for its third year bigger and badder than ever. A sport that’s always lived on the fringes of motocross will have its national moment this Sunday @ 5pm ET with an ESPN 2 broadcast and ESPN+ stream.
FORT SCOTT, KS
Four States Home Page

2022 Maple Leaf Parade has its Grand Marshal

Carthage, Mo. – The Carthage Chamber of Commerce along with the Maple Leaf Committee has announced that the 2022 Grand Marshal for the 56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival will be Mr. Roger Williams. Mr. Williams served with the Carthage Fire Department beginning his career in 1978 and retired as Fire Chief in December of 2021. […]
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
JOPLIN, MO

