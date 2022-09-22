Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Sept. 27
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. • Eric Bailey –...
carthagenewsonline.com
Carthage R-9 District announces passing of beloved administrator Dr. Sam Rogers
It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Dr. Sam Rogers. Dr. Rogers is known and respected in the Carthage community. To those of us in the school district, his reputation as an outstanding assistant principal and teacher is well known. Dr. Rogers grew up in Carthage, attended Mark Twain Elementary, Carthage Jr. High, and Carthage High School. Dr. Rogers showed his Tiger spirit by being the Student Council President from 1989-1990. He has had a tremendous impact on our students and many others in the area through administration, teaching, and coaching in Carthage, Webb City, & Joplin.
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg rolls by former SEK rival Fort Scott
FORT SCOTT, Kan. – (WATCH) Pittsburg tops former SEK rival Fort Scott 34-8. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Residence burned to foundation in Prosperity, rural Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 a.m. Saturday morning Duenweg Fire Dept were alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area, 19910 Ely Road. Jasper County Deputies arrived first to find the residence already engulfed in fire. Investigation determined the resident was not home. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin Fire, Webb City Fire, Carterville Fire, Oronogo Fire and Carthage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Scott woman accused of theft from Law Firm
A special prosecutor files multiple charges against a Fort Scott woman for allegedly stealing from the law firm she works for.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Fire Marshall investigates cause of apartment fire and truckers get shown appreciation
Joplin, MO. — The Joplin fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire that swept through an apartment building on Thursday. The fire was reported at 1221 E 9th Street just after 5:30 AM Thursday morning. Everyone inside managed to escape safely. Firefighters were on the scene for several hours. The fire was fanned by high winds — with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
Carthage cleans up nicely thanks to local volunteers
Vision Carthage today kicked off its 6th Annual Restoration Carthage Workday.
A look at Joplin’s new coin
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The past and the present were on display today in Webb City. The “13th Annual Route 66 Coin, Gold and Silver show” gave a look at American History as well as local history. The collectible show also offered a modern keepsake. The city of Joplin is approaching its 150th Anniversary and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kggfradio.com
Chanute Man Arrested For Outstanding Warrant To Face New Charges
Earlier this week officers with the Chanute Police Department responded to a hang-up call coming from the 900 block of S. Lincoln Ave. During the course of the investigation, officers arrested 35-year-old Tim Martin of Chanute for an active arrest warrant out of Neosho County and he was also allegedly in possession of methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Upon completion, reports will be forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of charges being filed.
The Big 3: fire engulfs apartment building, escapee still at large, 88 Strong pass it on and unclaimed lottery money
BIG STORY #3: JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut. Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Charles Lavarne Lifer
Charles Lavarne was born October 8, 1932, to Charles Edward lifer and his wife, Mary Elizabeth (Griffiths) Lifer at the farm of his grandparents Charles William lifer and Elizabeth (Beth) Lifer and Hammond. His parents divorced in 1937 when he was five years old. Charles was raised by his mother Mary. His mother and sister Dorothy mostly called him Laverne. He attended Eugene Ware Elementary School.
Stockton boy run over by parade float
STOCKTON, Mo.- Saturday was a day of celebration in Stockton, Missouri until an accident left a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries. According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 12-year-old boy was riding a parade float at the annual Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. The boy fell off the right side and was run […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
carthagenewsonline.com
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 9-15-22
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 9/1/2022 Collin C Hickman, 23 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Failure to Maintain Lane. 9/2/2022 Philip W Allen, 49 of Avilla, MO was arrested for: Child Abuse / Neglect. 9/3/2022 Taylor E Johnson, 45 of Carl Junction,...
fortscott.biz
View Freeride Motocross Fort Scott Event on ESPN September 25
Last week, Red Bull Imagination – the ultimate evolution of freeride motocross – returned to Fort Scott, Kansas for its third year bigger and badder than ever. A sport that’s always lived on the fringes of motocross will have its national moment this Sunday @ 5pm ET with an ESPN 2 broadcast and ESPN+ stream.
2022 Maple Leaf Parade has its Grand Marshal
Carthage, Mo. – The Carthage Chamber of Commerce along with the Maple Leaf Committee has announced that the 2022 Grand Marshal for the 56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival will be Mr. Roger Williams. Mr. Williams served with the Carthage Fire Department beginning his career in 1978 and retired as Fire Chief in December of 2021. […]
beckersasc.com
Missouri physician guilty of rubber stamping orders for 2,184 Medicare, Medicaid patients
Oluwatobi Yerokun, MD, of Joplin, Mo., pleaded guilty to fraudulently ordering $8.7 million in products and tests for 2,184 Medicare and Medicaid patients he never met or examined, the Justice Department said Sept. 21. Dr. Yerokun, 36, contracted with a telemedicine provider that gave him access to electronic portals and...
koamnewsnow.com
Officers on the lookout for Felony Pursuit suspect in Bourbon County
BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. – The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to look out for a wanted suspect who they say may be armed and dangerous. Officers say Jai Terrance Scott Jr. is wanted in connection with a Felony Pursuit in Bourbon County. According to the media...
Sheriff encourages parents to discuss Fentanyl dangers with kids
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Sheriff David Groves encourages parents to discuss the dangers of illicit street drugs, especially as cartels lace them with Fentanyl. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves released the following information and advice to help keep families safe. Methamphetamine, Heroin and Cocaine are all examples of common...
koamnewsnow.com
Parsons erupts for 61, tops Baxter Springs to get to 4-0
PARSONS, Kan. – (WATCH) Parsons tops Baxter Springs 61-8 Friday night to get to 4-0 this season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
Comments / 0