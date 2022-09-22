PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It has been five years since Peoria woman Alexis Camry Scott vanished without a trace, and on Saturday, community members held an event in her name. Alexis Day was held at Laura Bradley Park. Every year on the anniversary of Scott’s disappearance, family and friends gather together to show their support for her mother April, and Scott’s son TJ.

