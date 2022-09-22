Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois Art Station celebrates one year paper anniversary
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Art Station decided to celebrate its Aniversario de Papel or Paper Anniversary with Conexiones Latinas de McLean County. This anniversary makes one year of the art station being in its building on Vernon Avenue. The event included music from Venezuelan artist Maria Alejandra...
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Casa De Arte celebrates Hispanic heritage
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – There’s a place where local art, music, food and Hispanic culture meet. Just head on down to Peoria’s Warehouse District. “We wanted to have some place where we could have you know new artists, local artists show their work and have some drinks,” said Arturo Vargas.
Central Illinois Proud
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH: Farm-to-cup coffee at Café Santa Rosa
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Marta Vidal and her family are bringing Colombian flavor to their Peoria coffee shop, while helping those back home. The Vidals own Café Santa Rosa, a coffee shop in Peoria, and a 25-acre farm with 60,000 coffee trees in El Hato, Colombia. Marta Vidal,...
Central Illinois Proud
70k square-foot space aimed at inclusion officially opens
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two organizations officially opened a new facility aimed at inclusion. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal and Easterseals of Central Illinois joined ribbons at a ceremony Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Both organizations will utilize the new 70-thousand square foot space in Bloomington. It’s a space that is...
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka College celebrates 100th Homecoming
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eureka College has a host of events to celebrate their 100th Homecoming. On Thursday, there was a pep rally to kick off the weekend. Friday the college hosted a 1920s-themed alumni award ceremony. Saturday the day begins with the Run with Reagan 5K Race followed...
Central Illinois Proud
Community gathers for Alexis Day
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It has been five years since Peoria woman Alexis Camry Scott vanished without a trace, and on Saturday, community members held an event in her name. Alexis Day was held at Laura Bradley Park. Every year on the anniversary of Scott’s disappearance, family and friends gather together to show their support for her mother April, and Scott’s son TJ.
Central Illinois Proud
Help locate missing Peoria woman at ‘Alexis Day’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s officially been five years since Peoria woman Alexis Camry scot vanished from a party without a trace. Community activists are hosting an Alexis Day event tomorrow at 1 p.m. at Laura Bradley park in her honor. The public is invited to come out for fellowship, food, and to help raise awareness.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homestore flooded after water main break
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homestore on N. Knoxville in Peoria is redirecting customers to its East Peoria location after a water main break flooded the building, according to an employee of the store. At this time, WMBD is working to learn more information about the incident. This...
Central Illinois Proud
Bartonville pigs ready for their forever farm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Remember those pigs that were found in Bartonville? All six of them are ready for their forever home, but there’s a catch: it has to be a farm. The six pigs are being temporarily housed at Peoria County Animal Protection Services. PCAPS staff said...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 19th homicide of 2022 under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning in what police are calling the city’s 19th homicide of 2022, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of S. Greenlawn Avenue and W. Ann...
Central Illinois Proud
95 new citizens take oath in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It was a warm welcome for 95 new United States Citizens Friday afternoon. The 95 newly naturalized citizens took the oath of allegiance at the Peoria Riverfront Museum as part of a naturalization ceremony. The citizenship candidates originate from 31 nations. “Every one of you,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police sergeant recognized as ‘Las Primeras’ in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria police sergeant gained special recognition Thursday. According to a Peoria police Facebook post, Sgt. Ruth Sandoval was recognized as one of “Las Primeras” in law enforcement in Illinois. She was recognized during the first annual Latinas in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fundraising...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria fire engine stolen as crews responded to crash
PEORIA, ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed a fire engine was briefly stolen while crews responded to a crash early Saturday morning. Sollberger said while police and fire crews were handling the crash on Moss Avenue, a person approached the fire engine and stole it. That...
Central Illinois Proud
College, Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 24, 2022
PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Illinois Wesleyan won their homecoming game 26-21 over Carrol on Saturday after falling behind 21-0. Eureka College lost their 100th homecoming game against Benedictine (Ill) 58-10. Peoria High started the season 5-0 after beating Manual 64-28. Normal West won the Intercity Volleyball tournament while U-High...
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka chiropractor charged with fraud, audit obstruction
Eureka chiropractor charged with fraud, audit obstruction. City asks Bloomington LGBT bar to remove PRIDE hearts …. Star Trek-themed ‘Enterprise’ float returning to …. Peoria man facing years in federal prison on gun …. Gov. Pritzker calls on two senators to resign after …. Prom! | Eastlight Theatre...
Central Illinois Proud
Wanted man arrested during traffic stop in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a 25-year-old wanted man who they said attempted to run away from officers during a traffic stop Saturday night. According to Peoria Police Sergeant Amy Dotson, Joshua L. Alexander-Perry was arrested on multiple charges and had four active warrants. Three of those warrants came out of Peoria County, totaling $22,000 while a fourth no bond warrant for armed violence came out of DuPage County.
Central Illinois Proud
19 charges for suspect in Thursday morning shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A shooting early Thursday morning left one victim with non-life-threatening wounds, one suspect unidentified, and one suspect arrested on four active warrants. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. following a Shot Spotter alert of...
Central Illinois Proud
Leaders discuss war in Ukraine at Bradley University Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the Russian war in Ukraine escalates, two dignitaries were in Central Illinois talking about how the fighting is impacting economies and human lives. Thursday night, the Peoria Area World Affairs Council hosted the current ambassador of Ukraine to the U.S., and John Herbst, the...
