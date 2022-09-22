Kanye West has mostly interacted with fans through social media posts over the past few months. Earlier this week, the fashion designer stepped in front of the camera for a rare interview on Good Morning America to open up about everything from his recent dispute with Gap to his relationship with ex-wifeKim Kardashian. Shortly after the interview, Ye' became a trending topic after admitting that Sway in fact did have the answers in 2013 when they the radio host advised him to take his Yeezy brand into his own brands.

