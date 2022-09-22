ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany Dell’Agnello receives community service award

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
Courtesy photo

Bethany Dell’Agnello, center, receives the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Certificate for Community Service Award. Dell’Agnello was instrumental in the establishment of the tree walks in Frederick, one at Baker Park and one at Hood College.

The award was made in front of “The Water’s Edge,” an acrylic depiction of trees by Doug Moulden, which hangs at the C. Burr Artz Public Library in Frederick, courtesy of the C. Burr Artz Trust.

