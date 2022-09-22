Read full article on original website
FARMERS BRANCH - Cedric Mays II busted loose for a 75-yard touchdown run with 1:08 left in the game to lift Parish Episcopal to a 24-16 victory over China Spring in a Texas high school football showdown on Friday night.
