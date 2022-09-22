ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Pignetti's Waco to open Monday downtown

Clinton Harwell is bringing his act to Waco beginning Monday, with his Pignetti’s Waco restaurant opening in the former Phoenix Ballroom downtown, where he will serve Italian food, steaks and fine wines in a classic atmosphere. Diners with window seats can watch, or hear, Union Pacific railroad cars rumble...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Marlin emerges as top dog in battle of the Bulldogs

BOSQUEVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The (Marlin) Bulldogs came out strong in their first district game of the season, shutting down the (Bosqueville) Bulldogs, 41-9. Next week, Marlin stays home to take on Moody on Friday, September 30th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Bosqueville travels to Bruceville-Eddy on Friday, September...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Lake Belton 42, Waco High 0

Lake Belton quarterback Connor Crews filled up the highlight reel in the first half and the Broncos quickly ran away from Waco High at Waco ISD Stadium. Crews threw touchdown passes of 47 and 20 yards to Jaydon Leza and another one of 36 yards to Micah Hudson, all before the bands marched at halftime.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mexia, TX
Sports
City
Mexia, TX
City
Marlin, TX
City
Midway, TX
China Spring, TX
Sports
Marlin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
China Spring, TX
City
Spring, TX
Midway, TX
Sports
WacoTrib.com

Centex roundup: Panthers snap China Spring's winning streak

DALLAS — For more than a year, the China Spring Cougars have played some of the best competition in the state without ending up on the wrong side of the scoreboard. But Dallas Parish Episcopal ended that run on the Panthers’ blue turf. Parish Episcopal, the defending TAPPS...
CHINA SPRING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Centex
FanSided

Watch: Dave Aranda channels Key and Peele with Baylor coach butt-slap line

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda was fired up during the Bear’s Week 4 game against the Iowa State Cyclones. The No. 17 Baylor Bears were on the road for Week 4, as they took on the undefeated Iowa State Cyclones. During the game, the Cyclones were hit with numerous penalties, which saw head coach Matt Campbell scream at referees, especially on one controversial call.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan drops district opener to Temple 53-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings fell to 3-2 following a 53-19 loss at home against the Temple Wildcats. The Vikings were without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden who will miss the next couple weeks with a hand injury. “We let it get away from us. Our effort was phenomenal......
TEMPLE, TX
baylorlariat.com

New restaurant puts soul on La Salle

Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Kiss 103.1 FM

Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?

There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road': it's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Sporting News

Iowa State's Matt Campbell spends timeout vs. Baylor to berate refs after penalty

It's safe to say Matt Campbell has not thought too highly of the officiating in Saturday's game against Baylor. Iowa State's coach was furious in the first quarter after one of his players was ejected for targeting, and after another penalty against his squad, he called a timeout. Rather than spend the timeout talking to his players, he spent the time shouting at the referees.
AMES, IA
KWTX

Temple leader named Superintendent of the Year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Association of School Boards named Dr. Bobby Ott of Temple ISD Superintendent of the Year in a special presentation at the annual convention hosted by TASB and the Texas Association of School Administrators. Ott was selected from five finalists from Klein ISD, Henderson...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

The Castle makes its mark: A look inside before ‘Fixer Upper’ debut

"Are you ready to see your fixer-upper?" How many times have "Fixer Upper" fans heard Joanna Gaines say those words before the big reveal on their popular home renovation show?. And here I was, standing outside the Cottonland Castle, i.e., Chip and Jo Gaines’ most famous Magnolia acquisition (outside of...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy