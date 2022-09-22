Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins to Watch in Upcoming Preseason Games
Training camp has officially begun, and the Boston Bruins’ first game of the preseason will be on Saturday, Sept. 24 against the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia, followed by a game at home against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, Sept. 27. There are a few storylines to pay attention to as preseason gets underway, from the new head coach Jim Montgomery and the return of David Krejci to the absence of Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk to start the season due to injuries.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Defense Pairs Worth Testing During Preseason
Earlier in the week, we looked at potential line combos the New Jersey Devils could experiment with during preseason games. Today, we’ll be taking a look at some defense pairs that head coach Lindy Ruff should give a try over the team’s seven exhibition games. With some new faces added this offseason and notable prospects competing for roster spots, Ruff will have plenty of options at his disposal over the next two weeks.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Sutter Takes Massive Shot at Matthew Tkachuk
Calgary Flames fans have made it very clear in recent months how they feel about Matthew Tkachuk. The 24-year-old star was once a fan favorite in Cow Town, but no longer after forcing his way out of town by letting management know he had no intentions of signing a long-term deal. To make matters worse, this news came very shortly after Johnny Gaudreau chose to take off via free agency.
The Hockey Writers
5 Things to Watch in the Ducks’ Preseason Opener
The Anaheim Ducks kick off their preseason on Sunday afternoon at the Tucson Convention Center against the Arizona Coyotes. With 64 players invited to camp, there are storylines aplenty and still many decisions to make in terms of sorting out the starting lineup and building team chemistry and identity. The...
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Have Options to Consider on Defense
The Pittsburgh Penguins focused a lot of attention on their defense over the offseason. The re-signing of Kris Letang was probably the biggest news of the summer, however, there will be many new faces joining him. The team has completely reworked their blue line, and with preseason set to begin on Sept. 25, all eyes will be on their defensive pairings. Here is a closer look at some of the new offseason additions.
The Hockey Writers
4 Potential Trade Targets the Islanders Need to Watch This Season
The New York Islanders are entering the 2022-23 season hoping to rebound from last season and prove that the playoff absence was an outlier from an otherwise talented roster. While general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello kept the team together and had a quiet offseason, it’s possible and even likely that he will make a splash at some point this season, especially if the Islanders are competitive.
The Hockey Writers
If Dubas Leaves the Maple Leafs, Will Auston Matthews Follow?
There has been a lot of chatter over the past few days about Kyle Dubas, his expiring contract as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the organization’s unwillingness to commit to the GM with a new deal and an extension. Dubas himself says he understands based on the lack of playoff success the organization has had in recent years, but there’s debate about how much of a risk it might be to let Dubas potentially leave.
The Hockey Writers
25 Blue Jackets’ Questions They Must Answer in 2022-23
We now continue our season preview of the Columbus Blue Jackets by asking some tough questions. The answers to these questions will determine how the 2022-23 season will go for them. The Blue Jackets enter the new season with a combination of excitement and unknowns. The early part of training...
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Should Do the Right Thing and Trade Alex True
The Seattle Kraken’s main goal during the 2022 offseason was clear, improve their forward depth. In total, the organization signed six forwards in free agency to standard NHL contracts and traded for Oliver Bjorkstrand. While adding depth is a positive step forward, it now makes it more difficult for a player like Alex True to get a shot with the team. This poses the question, is it time for the Kraken to part with him?
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Boqvist Needs a Strong Preseason
Since getting drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, there’s been some hype around Jesper Boqvist. He was highly productive in his post-draft years, especially in his D+2 in 2018-19 with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey league (SHL) when he had 35 points in 51 games as a 20-year-old. There was hope he could contribute to the New Jersey Devils sooner than later, but that was not the case throughout his first two NHL seasons.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Puljujarvi Could Still Be Traded Before 2022-23 Season
Frank Seravalli recently spoke on Oilers Now about the ongoing topic of Jesse Puljujarvi with the Edmonton Oilers. He said, “I wouldn’t fully close the door on the Edmonton Oilers moving on from Jesse Puljujarvi before opening night.”. The young forward has had a rollercoaster of a career...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Why the Blues Won’t Win the 2023 Stanley Cup
After winning the Stanley Cup in 2019, the St. Louis Blues have only gotten out of the first round once. They lost in the first round in 2020 and 2021 while reaching the second round in 2022. The goal of every team is to win the Cup, but it only proves to be more challenging every year. The Blues have had a lot of good teams over the past 54 seasons, but the one to win it all was unlikely.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Greats That Should be Next Inductees Into Team’s HOF
On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Lee Fogolin and Ryan Smyth were announced as the inaugural class of the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame. The two Oilers greats will be inducted on Nov. 3 in a pre-game ceremony at Rogers Place, prior to Edmonton taking on the New Jersey Devils. The inaugural...
The Hockey Writers
Matheson Could Become an Underrated Acquisition for Canadiens
One of Kent Hughes’ biggest priorities during the offseason was to find a new destination for Jeff Petry, who had requested a trade following a lengthy tenure with the Montreal Canadiens. Not only was the general manager able to move the entirety of the remaining three years on Petry’s contract in a July deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he was also able to acquire Michael Matheson, a perfectly capable top-four defenceman who brings a lot to the table, both on and off the ice.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Selling Jerseys Hint They Were In Deep on 4 Failed Trades
The Edmonton Oilers held their annual Fan Day and Locker Room sale on Saturday. It’s been two years since they were able to put on the event thanks to a pandemic and after the long break, the fans came out in droves. You could purchase game-used sticks, game-worn jerseys, and gear, among other items that were closely connected to the team and the players. When done shopping, fans could take in the Oilers’ open practice.
The Hockey Writers
3 Key Takeaways From Blues 2022 Training Camp
The weather in St. Louis seemed to understand that hockey was just around the corner. As the week began in the low to mid-90s, by the start of training camp, fans were enjoying breezy 60-degree weather as the doors opened to the Centene Community Ice Center for Blues training camp. The two-day event was quick and intense as the team quickly departed for their first preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes on Sept. 24.
The Hockey Writers
3 Issues the Devils Must Address to Reach 2023 Postseason
“I think we can surprise. I do believe we have a good team, and I’m excited if we stay all healthy to see how dangerous we can be.”. Those words were said by New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier during an interview with Tom Gulitti of NHL.com this summer. The Devils had a busy offseason and general manager Tom Fitzgerald improved his roster, at least on paper. It is no secret that it is going to be difficult for his team to make the playoffs this spring. As fans know, the Metropolitan Division is arguably the toughest in the NHL and the addition of Johnny Gaudreau and the emergence of Igor Shesterkin have not helped matters. While injuries are part of the game, and every team deals with them, New Jersey can only hope they won’t be as plagued as they were last season.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Stralman PTO Is Low Risk, High Reward
Entering training camp, the Boston Bruins are beginning the season under first-year coach Jim Montgomery missing two of their top-four defensemen. Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk will miss the first couple of months of the season recovering from offseason surgeries. Both players have begun skating and doing individual drills on their own without their teammates as they begin the long road back to game action.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: 5 Key Early-Season Questions
It has been over four months since the Toronto Maple Leafs last stepped on the ice to face another NHL opponent. Their prospects played in the Traverse City Prospect’s tournament a week ago but the regular players have not competed in a game since May 14th. Today fans get...
