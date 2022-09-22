Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Show Your Love for Haaland With Our Latest T-Shirt
It wasn’t a stunning finish as such, but Erling Haaland’s winner against Borussia Dortmund was the reason why City wanted to sign him. The Norwegian made it look easy as his kung-fu style stretch gave the blues the three points in the Champions League. And that goal has...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: “Who have been Sunderland’s unsung heroes this season so far?”
I think Evans has been absolutely fantastic and to be honest, I’m a little bit shocked at how well he’s slotted back into life in the Championship. That probably sounds slightly ridiculous, given that he’s played almost the entirety of his career at this level, but up until Alex Neil arrived last season I thought he struggled even in League One.
SB Nation
Can Arsenal Challenge Manchester City for the Premier League Title?
Mikel Arteta’s plan to use Manchester City’s weapons against them seems to be working perfectly. Since adding Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to his squad, Arsenal have become a lot stronger than they’ve been in the last several years. The former City players are playing a key...
SB Nation
What Everton’s Bramley Moore stadium is going to look like when completed
Everton’s new stadium being built at the Bramley-Moore dock is already receiving all sorts of rave reviews well before completion, including possibly being one of the host stadiums for England and Ireland’s bid to hold Euro 2028. The Blues are looking to cash in as well by appointing a consulting firm that will focus on selling the naming rights as well as other commercial opportunities that will come with having the most state-of-the-art world-class facility on Merseyside.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Arsenal Women 4 – 0 Spurs Women: Brutal Defeat at the Emirates
Tottenham Hotspur Women fell 4-0 to Arsenal Women in a North London Derby played in front of nearly 50,000 spectators at the Emirates. At no point did Spurs make the game look particularly competitive to the record breaking crowd. Spurs’ starting lineup was a bit of an eyebrow raiser. I’m...
SB Nation
WATCH: The Great Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek Bake Off
Season 13 of The Great British Bake Off (a.k.a. The Great British Baking Show, if you’re in America) is underway, and perhaps inspired in part by that venerable show, we have a short little bake off from Chelsea TV between Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount as well. Ruben and...
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi nominated, Onana and Mykolenko injury latest
ICYMI: Nathan Patterson was stretchered off in Scotland’s match against Ukraine the other day. [RBM]. Everton have partnered with Elevate Sports Ventures for their new stadium, with a naming rights deal on the horizon. [RBM]. Vitaliy Mykolenko reveals he suffered a small injury in Everton’s win over West Ham....
SB Nation
Championship Pulse Check: Hull City - Humberside’s not a happy place right now!
Shota Arveladze took over from Grant McCann earlier this year, but is struggling so far this season. So, how long will he last? We had the crack with Ant Northgraves from the To Hull and Back pod to find out more. What’s gone well for you so far this season?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Everton have a noticeably different mentality this year compared to last year
The tides are always churning and working in football, sometimes pushing good teams backward as other teams move up and become good teams themselves. While Everton appeared as a team on the come-up for most of the season before last, narrowly missing out on European football in large part to injuries. Then the loss of Carlo Ancelotti, mixed with more key injuries and a poor initial replacement for the Italian - Rafa Benitez - caused a major regression for this side over most of last season.
SB Nation
Everton Under 21s: The Season So Far | Tait finding early success
A month and a half into the new season for Paul Tait’s Everton Under 21s, I’m taking a look back at the progress made and changes we have seen. I have compared that, at least results-wise, to the last season of David Unsworth at the same stage. For comparison purposes I have looked solely at Premier League 2 fixtures rather than any other competitions or friendlies.
SB Nation
Everton could have a major injury reprieve
The last few days have been tense for Evertonians as we have been waiting for an update regarding the injury sustained by Nathan Patterson in their Nations League game against Ukraine. The youngster had been called offside close to the Ukrainian goal line, and after a quick retake, was racing back to cover his man when he appeared to slip on the surface and may have caught his studs in the turf.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women 0, Everton 3 - Reds Wrecked In Front Of Record Crowd
Everton: Finnigan 9’, Park 33’, Bennison 88’. Liverpool. Everton. Merseyside Derby. Anfield. If this doesn’t get you excited, well, I don’t know what to say to you. The Reds come into the match on the heels of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over reigning WSL champions, Chelsea. Everton are looking to bounce back from and opening day 1-0 loss to West Ham.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Chelsea Deadline Day Signing Admits He Almost Joined Liverpool
A midfield injury crisis at Liverpool in the early weeks of the season led to an uncharacteristic and well-documented dash for reinforcements at the close of the summer transfer window. Deadline Day saw the Reds scrambling and securing the services of Juventus’ Arthur Melo on loan. However it has now...
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW 2-0 Manchester City WFC, WSL: Post-match reaction
Both Chelsea and Manchester City were in desperate need of a win at Kingsmeadow today. The two main contenders for the Women’s Super League title came out of their respective debuts with disappointing results, losing to Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively and letting Arsenal and Manchester United set the (early) pace to the title race.
SB Nation
Fran Kirby wants Chelsea to ‘bounce back’ against Manchester City in Women’s Super League
Chelsea FC Women were uncharacteriscally bad last weekend in their opening match of the season, losing 2-1 to recently promoted Liverpool in a game where all goals were penalties. But it is way too soon to throw in the towel on our title defence, especially with our major rivals, Manchester City, suffering a similar fate by losing 4-3 to Aston Villa.
SB Nation
Rating Bolton Wanderers’ start to the season
How would you rate our team’s season out of 10 vs expectations so far?. We’ve failed our tests at home to Wednesday and at Plymouth, despite an encouraging display there. We passed tests at home to Wycombe and at MK, both bogey sides for us in the past, while escaping Portman Road with a point on opening day will definitely be looked back upon as a great result, if not performance.
SB Nation
Liverpool Star Breaks into Top 10 Highest Paid Footballers
According to a new report from Sportico, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is on the list of the top 10 highest paid footballers. The Egyptian is fifth on the list, which includes weekly wages as well as commercial endorsements. Salah signed a new contract over the summer, which brought his weekly...
Comments / 0