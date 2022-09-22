The Bengals visit the Jets in New York for Week 3! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bengals-Jets prediction and pick. You could say the Bengals are coming off of a Super Bowl hangover despite not even winning it all last season. It’s been a brutal start to the season for them, especially for Joe Burrow. Burrow already has four interceptions on the season but the good news is that he didn’t throw one in Week 2. The Bengals lost to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 in what was another poor performance all around. Cincinnati is (0-2) and needs to get back on track as they have a tough schedule ahead.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO