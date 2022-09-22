ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

NFL Week 3 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots got into the win column for the first time this season in Week 2, but a much better opponent awaits them in Sunday's home opener at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most anticipated matchups on the Week 3 NFL schedule. New England's defense has played very well in two games so far. This unit has averaged 13.5 points against, including 13 points allowed to a Miami Dolphins offense that dominated the Ravens for 42 points in a Week 2 win over Baltimore.
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The Bengals visit the Jets in New York for Week 3! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bengals-Jets prediction and pick. You could say the Bengals are coming off of a Super Bowl hangover despite not even winning it all last season. It’s been a brutal start to the season for them, especially for Joe Burrow. Burrow already has four interceptions on the season but the good news is that he didn’t throw one in Week 2. The Bengals lost to the Dallas Cowboys 20-17 in what was another poor performance all around. Cincinnati is (0-2) and needs to get back on track as they have a tough schedule ahead.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets announce inactives for Week 3 vs. Bengals

The Jets have announced their inactives for Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals and there are no surprises. Most of the inactives have been inactive all season. QB Zach Wilson is out again, as expected, but this should also be the last week he is inactive. He was warming up in pre-game Sunday and is expected to be cleared and back in the starting lineup next week against the Steelers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 3 TV coverage maps

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off with an AFC North battle between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Amazon Prime Video. No team has a bye yet, so there are still 15 games left on the schedule. The Sunday night game on NBC will be 49ers-Broncos...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals at Jets Week 3 Madden Simulation

With the season off to a rough start, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get right against the New York Jets in Week 3. Through two weeks, the Jets have been led by a familiar face in former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco. The 37-year-old veteran has done a decent job thus far and should have enough left in the tank to push the Bengals if they start slow again.
