Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football vs. Michigan State: The Elite, The Meh & The Ugly
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0) opened up Big Ten play with a dominant 34-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans (2-2), their first victory in East Lansing since 2006. Tanner Morgan. What a difference an offensive coordinator makes. Morgan is playing the best football of his career through the first four games of the season and saved his best for Saturday, completing 88.5% of his passes against Michigan State’s vulnerable secondary and throwing for 268 passing yards and three touchdowns. On the season, he is 61-of-79 (77.2%) for 886 passing yards with seven passing touchdowns and one interception.
thedailygopher.com
Great Takes Less Filling 6.2: Michigan State was outmatched
Goodness. If you’d told me before the season that the Gophers would thoroughly outclass Sparty like that, I’d have been surprised. Now that we’ve seen what the Gophers can do for multiple weeks in a row (combined with knowing Michigan State has flaws) this feels much more on brand. We break down the absolutely thumping that Fleck and Co. delivered to Mel Tucker, including our Nektons of the week. We also try to understand why MSU fans were booing their team so much when it’s not Mel Tucker’s fault that his administration was stupid enough to guarantee him 95 million dollars. And we take a moment to look ahead to Purdue and Homecoming.
Comments / 0