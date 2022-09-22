Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Season For Rose Gardens Winds Down
Daily Postcard: The season for roses is winding down in a garden along Grand Canyon Drive in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
losalamosreporter.com
True Blue New Mexico Sky Over The Rio Chama
True blue New Mexico sky over the Rio Chama as it flows south through Abiquiu. Photo by Sen. Leo Jaramillo.
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with some isolated showers
It was quite windy this afternoon courtesy of a cold front passing through New Mexico. Peak wind gusts toppled 40 mph in Santa Fe and 33 mph in Albuquerque. Temperatures fell several degrees across eastern NM too. Highs only reached 73° in Taos, and middle 70s for Clayton and Raton.
KRQE News 13
Dry and seasonably chilly overnight
Much drier weather continues dominating the northern two thirds of New Mexico. Roswell was one degree shy of record tying heat with 96° this afternoon. The record was 97° in 2005. Somewhat cooler air will return to the southeast thanks to a cold front Sunday. It’ll be a rather weak one, but nonetheless will move through eastern NM Sunday morning before weakening near the central mountains. Highs will cool five degrees or so east. Storm activity will stay limited to the Gila and and in the Sangre de Cristo. Wind gusts will reach as high as 30-35 mph for the eastern plains. The ABQ metro could see a canyon earlier in the day too.
Corrales Harvest Festival wraps up, pet mayor named
The Corrales Harvest Festival ran from September 24 to 25.
ladailypost.com
Last Lunches At Pajarito Mountain Cafe Until Winter
The Pajarito Mountain Cafe will be open for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this weekend (Sept. 24-25). Although the lift-served hiking and biking are not available, the green chile cheeseburgers and and fall views are fantastic and ready for the community to enjoy. Order ahead and save time on...
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
ladailypost.com
Scenes Of Los Alamos Fire Dept. Physical Agility Testing
The Los Alamos Fire Department (LAFD) held a physical agility testing event Saturday morning at Station 2 on DP Road. Each department member was tasked with and evaluated on completing five tests. The participant here is tested on the Keiser Force Machine, which is a simulated forcible entry-chopping device for training individuals such as firefighters who use axes and sledgehammers in their occupation. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
KOAT 7
The experience of attending Balloon Fiesta
Visiting and attending Balloon Fiesta can be a big task. The day usually gets started early — very early. Traffic tends to be slow getting into the park, and parking can fill up quickly. But once you're in the park, you're greeted by thousands of others attending as well...
KOAT 7
The sites of Balloon Fiesta
Balloon Fiesta has launched from several locations in Albuquerque, including present-day Balloon Fiesta Park. The first location was Coronado Center. That year, 13 balloons participated, and a crowd of about 20,000 people attended. The event was so successful that it moved to the state fairgrounds the next two Februaries and...
KOAT 7
History of ballooning in New Mexico
While we celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, those 50 years don't come close to covering the history New Mexico has had with ballooning. In fact, we have to travel to 1882 to look at some of the first ballooning projects in New Mexico. Park Van Tassel flew in a...
KRQE News 13
Flooding north, storms moving into the metro this evening
It’s been a rather active day across northwest New Mexico with heavy rain/flash flooding over northern Sandoval County near Cuba. We’ve already collected 1-2″ of rain there this afternoon alone. So a good reminder to avoid low lying areas if in the warned zone. Otherwise, pack the umbrella for the metro this evening as scattered storms are rolling through the area. The storms are weakening, but still drop some locally heavier rain and slow traffic considerably. So plan on some delays there. The storms slowly move east throughout the evening. We’ll clear out later tonight from north to south with drier air arriving. So temperatures will be quite chilly waking up Friday morning over the northern mountain zones as temps crash near freezing. Mild temperatures continue to cling to southern NM however.
Part of I-25 to close during night hours due to repairs
A New Mexico road is closing during bridge repairs.
ladailypost.com
Summit Garden Club Thanks Los Alamos Community
The Summit Garden Club would like to thank the Los Alamos community, especially Gillian Sutton, of Flowers by Gillian, and the United Church, for its support of their recent plant sale. The Summit Garden Club was able to meet the goal of funding its annual scholarship to a Los Alamos High School senior and also had the joy of seeing many people so pleased with their new plants. Courtesy/Judy Magelssen.
Cleanup underway in preparation for Balloon Fiesta 2022
The city is cleaning up for Balloon Fiesta, but they also want the public to do their best to keep the community clean too.
rrobserver.com
Rain today, gone tomorrow, enjoy a movie marathon
This weekend will be mostly clear after today. Albuquerque National Weather Service says: “Best chances today will be across west central NM, but as storms move east this afternoon, portions of the Rio Grande Valley may get a little rainfall.”. This weekend will be good for a movie marathon....
rrobserver.com
FIVE THINGS: Oktoberfest, Corrales Harvest Festival, wine and chile in Santa Fe
Come see New Mexico’s only operating main-line steam locomotive. 7:30 a.m. – Sun, Sep 25, 10 a.m. Wine & Chile Fiesta’s mission is to promote Santa Fe as a world-class culinary destination and to educate people about Santa Fe restaurants and wine. For more click here. |
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Response To John Bartlit Column
John Bartlit has done his usual superb work in his column regarding the history of checking facts (link). I applaud his implicit assumption that there are facts that can be checked for veracity. No ‘alternative’ facts need apply. And as he says, “History shows the surprising rigor necessary to get...
Families explore Albuquerque through scavenger hunt
If you missed this event, have no fear! Another one is on the way.
KRQE News 13
Clarks Pet Emporium presents check to local organization
This local business is celebrating 50-years. For the past five decades, Clark’s Pet Emporium has been providing Albuquerque pet owners with all of their needs. To celebrate that are giving back to the community. Clark’s along with their customers have raised $4081.00 for Safe Space New Mexico. Safe Space...
