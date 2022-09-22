It’s been a rather active day across northwest New Mexico with heavy rain/flash flooding over northern Sandoval County near Cuba. We’ve already collected 1-2″ of rain there this afternoon alone. So a good reminder to avoid low lying areas if in the warned zone. Otherwise, pack the umbrella for the metro this evening as scattered storms are rolling through the area. The storms are weakening, but still drop some locally heavier rain and slow traffic considerably. So plan on some delays there. The storms slowly move east throughout the evening. We’ll clear out later tonight from north to south with drier air arriving. So temperatures will be quite chilly waking up Friday morning over the northern mountain zones as temps crash near freezing. Mild temperatures continue to cling to southern NM however.

SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO