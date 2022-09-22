ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
ladailypost.com

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Breaks Ground On 32 Room Long-Term Care Facility In Springer

SPRINGER — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham broke ground Friday on a new long-term care facility in Springer made possible through $15 million from her capital outlay. The new facility, the only one in the county, will feature 32 private rooms, overnight guest accommodations, a recreation area, family room, chapel, hair salon and exterior gardens with walking paths.
SPRINGER, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Taos, NM
Government
County
Santa Fe County, NM
City
Taos, NM
Santa Fe County, NM
Government
KOAT 7

History of ballooning in New Mexico

While we celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, those 50 years don't come close to covering the history New Mexico has had with ballooning. In fact, we have to travel to 1882 to look at some of the first ballooning projects in New Mexico. Park Van Tassel flew in a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

LWV Hosts Candidate Forum For County Council Thursday

The League of Women Voters of Los Alamos invites the community to its traditional candidate forum for County Council candidates via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The forum also will be recorded and posted on...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hunting#Blm#Federal Lands#Blm News#Taos Field Office#The Federal Register#Paseo Del Pueblo Sur
bernco.gov

East Mountain Celebration to be Held on Sunday, Sept. 25

Bernalillo County – The annual East Mountain Celebration is back and will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Los Vecinos Community Center, 478 NM 333, Tijeras, NM 87059. This year’s event will again honor outstanding Bernalillo County Commission District 5 citizens for their...
BERNALILLO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ladailypost.com

Summit Garden Club Thanks Los Alamos Community

The Summit Garden Club would like to thank the Los Alamos community, especially Gillian Sutton, of Flowers by Gillian, and the United Church, for its support of their recent plant sale. The Summit Garden Club was able to meet the goal of funding its annual scholarship to a Los Alamos High School senior and also had the joy of seeing many people so pleased with their new plants. Courtesy/Judy Magelssen.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: A Vote For Stradling Is A Vote For Our Small Businesses

It’s hard to believe that in a wealthy and highly educated town like ours, we don’t have a robust and thriving small business community essential for quality of life. Instead, we have a record number of business closures, fewer choices than we had 20 years ago, and young families choosing other places to live because there’s nothing to do here.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos County Launches Broadband Survey

CTC Technology and Energy, under contract to Los County, has printed a comprehensive survey to assess broadband availability, affordability, and accessibility throughout the county. The survey was dropped into the mail Friday and should reach mailboxes of a randomly selected group of households representing a statistically valid sample by Sept....
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Response To John Bartlit Column

John Bartlit has done his usual superb work in his column regarding the history of checking facts (link). I applaud his implicit assumption that there are facts that can be checked for veracity. No ‘alternative’ facts need apply. And as he says, “History shows the surprising rigor necessary to get...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy