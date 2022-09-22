ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Petrol stations: running out of road?

A vintage pump in the Vietnamese hills; a Madrid petrol station topped with a giant sombrero; a multi-coloured futuristic fuel outlet in Dubai -– whatever its form the humble filling stop, emblem of our modern societies, would appear to be running out of road. In Roaix, north of Marseille, a sign for petrol company Antar and an old red pump are reminders that a second-hand store by the road wasn't always here.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
freightwaves.com

Truckload markets resume their decline

This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 40 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 35 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

UPS unveils all-in pricing without delivery surcharges

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is marketing the initiative as a simplified way to pay for shipping and a convenience to shippers, the sources said. However, the convenience might come at a price. Rates in the new program are not as deeply discounted as they are in the original pricing version. The...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy