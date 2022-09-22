Read full article on original website
Related
WJFW-TV
Beef-A-Rama fills the streets of Downtown Minocqua with the sound and smell of cow
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - In its 57th edition, the aroma of beef filled the streets of the Island City. Upwards of 15,000 hungry palates in search of the best roast. “I can’t say there’s a best or a worst, it’s a great community event, its great to be down here, it’s great to participate," said John Eppes, president of the Let's Minocqua Chamber.
WJFW-TV
Rump Roast Run draws hundreds of runners for tasty prize
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- Downtown Minocqua was a hub full of events all weekend long and starting off the day was the annual Lakeland Rotary's Rump Roast Run. Runners and walkers had the option of participating in the 5k, 10k, or the calf run for youngsters. With competitors from all across the state and region, the local runners still came out on top for the most part.
Rhinelander man sentenced to 25 years in child trafficking scheme
A 36-year-old Rhinelander man was sentenced this week to 25 years in federal prison on sex trafficking charges after a two-year investigation that revealed multiple crimes against children. Paul S. Osterman pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a child younger than 14. Prosecutors say he used social media applications and...
WBAY Green Bay
Victim of Marinette County crash identified; driver still missing
BEAVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the man suspected of driving a car involved in a fatal crash in the town of Beaver Wednesday afternoon. The victim was identified Thursday as Juaquin Sanchez, 53. The sheriff’s office is looking for Jose Santos...
Comments / 0