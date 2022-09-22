ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJFW-TV

Beef-A-Rama fills the streets of Downtown Minocqua with the sound and smell of cow

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - In its 57th edition, the aroma of beef filled the streets of the Island City. Upwards of 15,000 hungry palates in search of the best roast. “I can’t say there’s a best or a worst, it’s a great community event, its great to be down here, it’s great to participate," said John Eppes, president of the Let's Minocqua Chamber.
Rump Roast Run draws hundreds of runners for tasty prize

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- Downtown Minocqua was a hub full of events all weekend long and starting off the day was the annual Lakeland Rotary's Rump Roast Run. Runners and walkers had the option of participating in the 5k, 10k, or the calf run for youngsters. With competitors from all across the state and region, the local runners still came out on top for the most part.
